FOSDEM, DebConf/DebCamp, Open Infrastructure Summit

OSS
Debian
  • DebConf19 closes in Curitiba and DebConf20 dates announced

    Today, Saturday 27 July 2019, the annual Debian Developers and Contributors Conference came to a close. Hosting more than 380 attendees from 50 different countries over a combined 145 event talks, discussion sessions, Birds of a Feather (BoF) gatherings, workshops, and activities, DebConf19 was a large success.

    The conference was preceded by the annual DebCamp held 14 July to 19 July which focused on individual work and team sprints for in-person collaboration toward developing Debian and host to a 3-day packaging workshop where new contributors were able to start on Debian packaging.

  • Mini DebCamp Fosdem 2020?

    On Monday after FOSDEM there will be again the Copyleft-Event from SFC, so maybe 3 days of hacking before FOSDEM would be better, but still, whatever, for planing these details there's now #debconf-fosdem on OFTC

  • China UnionPay, China Railway, Walmart Among Open Infrastructure Users Sharing Open Source Best Practices, New Ideas at Shanghai Summit

    Open Infrastructure Summit agenda features at-scale operators of infrastructure using open source technologies like OpenStack and Kubernetes...

Devices: Anavi Technology, Open Hardware Rubber Ducky, Edge Computing, E-ink Home Display

  • ANAVI open source wireless gas detection system

    Anavi Technology has created a new open source wireless development board created specifically to aid developers build quality and gas detection systems. The ANAVI Gas Detector is powered by an ESP8266 and can monitor air quality and detect dangerous gases. Launched by Crowd Supply the open source development board is now available for $25 with free shipping throughout the United States and worldwide shipping available for just $12.

  • An Open Hardware Rubber Ducky

    The general idea is that the PocketAdmin appears to the host computer as either a USB Human Interface Device (keyboard, mouse, etc) or a USB Mass Storage Device. In either event, the user has the ability to craft custom payloads which can exploit the operating system’s inherent trust in locally connected devices. The most common example is mimicking a USB keyboard that starts “typing” once connected to the computer. You can even configure what vendor and product IDs the PocketAdmin advertises, allowing you to more accurately spoof various devices. [Radik] has included some other interesting features, such as the ability to launch different payloads depending on the detected operating system. That way it won’t waste time trying to bang out Windows commands when it’s connected to a Linux box.

  • How to explain edge computing in plain English

    Edge computing is already in use all around us – from the wearable on your wrist to the computers parsing intersection traffic flow. Other examples include smart utility grid analysis, safety monitoring of oil rigs, streaming video optimization, and drone-enabled crop management.

  • Jelle Van der Waa: E-ink home display

    When I started playing around with drawing images on the e-ink screen with the official Waveshare Python driver, I noticed a blank and an image update took around 50 seconds with 100% cpu. This is too slow for a status display so I started profiling with a simple test program. The Python profiler concluded that writebytes was called for the most of the time, which is a function of the python SPIDev module. It does a write call to the SPI device for every pixel individually which was the first issue to tackle. A newer version of this driver included the 'writebytes2' function which can write a Python iterable at once, this led to a significant improvement in this commit. Waveshare also sells e-ink panels with a third color which lead to unrequited looping since my panel is black and white. The example code first clears the panel, then generates a buffer and writes it to the device simply generating the buffer up front saved a small amount of "panel updating" time. The code to generate the buffer was also optimized.

Alibaba's Embrace of RISC-V

Lubuntu 18.10 End of Life and Current Support Statuses

Lubuntu 18.10, our first release with LXQt, has reached End of Life as of July 18, 2019. This means that no further security updates or bugfixes will be released. We highly recommend that you update to 19.04 as soon as possible if you are still running Lubuntu 18.10. The only currently-supported releases of Lubuntu today are 18.04, with LXDE, and 19.04, with LXQt. All other releases of Lubuntu are considered unsupported, and will not receive any further updates from the Lubuntu team. Read more

