Events: FOSDEM, DebConf/DebCamp, Open Infrastructure Summit
DebConf19 closes in Curitiba and DebConf20 dates announced
Today, Saturday 27 July 2019, the annual Debian Developers and Contributors Conference came to a close. Hosting more than 380 attendees from 50 different countries over a combined 145 event talks, discussion sessions, Birds of a Feather (BoF) gatherings, workshops, and activities, DebConf19 was a large success.
The conference was preceded by the annual DebCamp held 14 July to 19 July which focused on individual work and team sprints for in-person collaboration toward developing Debian and host to a 3-day packaging workshop where new contributors were able to start on Debian packaging.
Mini DebCamp Fosdem 2020?
On Monday after FOSDEM there will be again the Copyleft-Event from SFC, so maybe 3 days of hacking before FOSDEM would be better, but still, whatever, for planing these details there's now #debconf-fosdem on OFTC
China UnionPay, China Railway, Walmart Among Open Infrastructure Users Sharing Open Source Best Practices, New Ideas at Shanghai Summit
Open Infrastructure Summit agenda features at-scale operators of infrastructure using open source technologies like OpenStack and Kubernetes...
Openwashing Leftovers
Devices: Anavi Technology, Open Hardware Rubber Ducky, Edge Computing, E-ink Home Display
Alibaba's Embrace of RISC-V
Lubuntu 18.10 End of Life and Current Support Statuses
Lubuntu 18.10, our first release with LXQt, has reached End of Life as of July 18, 2019. This means that no further security updates or bugfixes will be released. We highly recommend that you update to 19.04 as soon as possible if you are still running Lubuntu 18.10. The only currently-supported releases of Lubuntu today are 18.04, with LXDE, and 19.04, with LXQt. All other releases of Lubuntu are considered unsupported, and will not receive any further updates from the Lubuntu team.
