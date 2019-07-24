Nor-Tech is the only enterprise offering groundbreaking Open OnDemand, which makes open source HPC as easy as using a desktop or website; it is also the only company able to integrate it into OpenHPC. This means that even those without HPC expertise can take advantage of the significant cost-savings of open source.

Facebook said it will open its Map With AI service to the OpenStreetMap project, which aims to be an open source mapping data source. In conjunction with the Map With AI service, Facebook also said it would release RapiD, an AI version of the OpenStreetMap editing tool iD. Mapping data is increasingly critical and Google currently dominates even as Apple, Microsoft and other vendors aim to secure mapping data for everything from search services to directions to local business directories.

The Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute has released QuaDRiGa 2.2, a comprehensive update of the well-established open-source radio channel model. Short for "QUAsi Deterministic RadIo channel GenerAtor", QuaDRiGa is mainly used to generate realistic radio channel impulse responses for use in system-level simulations of mobile networks.

The AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) project, which was first announced by Google in 2015, is an open source framework designed to speed up mobile webpages. The company asserts that it cuts load times to under a second by balancing clickthrough probability with device and network constraints, and it claims that AMP is actively used by hundreds of thousands of web domains across billions of pages.

Researchers from Kudelski Security, a Swiss cyber security solutions provider, is set to launch a “purposefully vulnerable” blockchain to highlight vulnerabilities in blockchain ecosystems. According to a report by IT news site Computerworld, the company will demo the blockchain during the Black Hat conference in August.

Investigative news site Bellingcat has confirmed several of its staff were targeted by an attempted phishing attack on their ProtonMail accounts, which the journalists and the email provider say failed. “Yet again, Bellingcat finds itself targeted by cyber attacks, almost certainly linked to our work on Russia,” wrote Eliot Higgins, founder of the investigative news site in a tweet. “I guess one way to measure our impact is how frequently agents of the Russian Federation try to attack it, be it their hackers, trolls, or media.”