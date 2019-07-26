Today in Techrights
- Either Microsoft Left the Open Source Initiative’s Board or Microsoft Was Kicked Out (Like Black Duck Was)
- The Linux Foundation is Totally Not Aware of Efforts to Undermine GNU/Linux
- Patent Trolls Are Not a Solved Problem and They Are Definitely a Growing Problem in Europe
- Five Techrights Prototypes
- Reactions to Microsoft Turning GitHub Into a Racist Government’s Censorship Platform (Censorship of FOSS)
- Links 27/7/2019: KernelShark 1.0, Marcus Hutchins Released
Belgium: government source code is public information
The government of Belgium considers the source code of software solutions created for or by its public services to be public information that must be made available on request. The federal government now wants to discuss with the country’s regional governments how to accommodate such requests. “This requires a clear legal basis, as part of the rules on open data,” an advisor to the country’s Minister for the Digital Agenda told the European Commission’s Open Source Observatory
Android Leftovers
Events: FOSDEM, DebConf/DebCamp, Open Infrastructure Summit
