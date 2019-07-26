today's howtos and programming bits
Bash pipe tutorial
Using Consul DNS Interface
League of Legends Linux: How to Download
shell bash iterate number range with for loop
Which processes are listening on a specific port (e.g. port 80)
Add Linux client in Nagios Monitoring Server step by step
Get a number of top coins by their market cap
In this chapter, we will get a number of top 100 coins by their market cap with python. If you have read the previous chapter of this cryptocurrency project then you will find out that in this chapter we have only changed the GET’s url content a little bit to achieve the above-mentioned outcome.
The CSS background-image property as an anti-pattern
The real problem isn’t the CSS background-image property itself. Rather it is that it’s been used in places where it really shouldn’t be, such as for the main CTA hero image or for UI images.
Used improperly, background-image can be an anti-pattern. Are there legit use cases for background-image? Of course.
However, there are some serious downsides to using the CSS background-image property, and more importantly, we have better ways to implement images in our browsers today.
Today in Techrights
Belgium: government source code is public information
The government of Belgium considers the source code of software solutions created for or by its public services to be public information that must be made available on request. The federal government now wants to discuss with the country’s regional governments how to accommodate such requests. “This requires a clear legal basis, as part of the rules on open data,” an advisor to the country’s Minister for the Digital Agenda told the European Commission’s Open Source Observatory
Android Leftovers
Events: FOSDEM, DebConf/DebCamp, Open Infrastructure Summit
