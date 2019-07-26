The real problem isn’t the CSS background-image property itself. Rather it is that it’s been used in places where it really shouldn’t be, such as for the main CTA hero image or for UI images.

Used improperly, background-image can be an anti-pattern. Are there legit use cases for background-image? Of course.

However, there are some serious downsides to using the CSS background-image property, and more importantly, we have better ways to implement images in our browsers today.