Sunday 28th of July 2019
Development
HowTos
Belgium: government source code is public information

The government of Belgium considers the source code of software solutions created for or by its public services to be public information that must be made available on request. The federal government now wants to discuss with the country’s regional governments how to accommodate such requests. “This requires a clear legal basis, as part of the rules on open data,” an advisor to the country’s Minister for the Digital Agenda told the European Commission’s Open Source Observatory Read more

Events: FOSDEM, DebConf/DebCamp, Open Infrastructure Summit

  • DebConf19 closes in Curitiba and DebConf20 dates announced

    Today, Saturday 27 July 2019, the annual Debian Developers and Contributors Conference came to a close. Hosting more than 380 attendees from 50 different countries over a combined 145 event talks, discussion sessions, Birds of a Feather (BoF) gatherings, workshops, and activities, DebConf19 was a large success. The conference was preceded by the annual DebCamp held 14 July to 19 July which focused on individual work and team sprints for in-person collaboration toward developing Debian and host to a 3-day packaging workshop where new contributors were able to start on Debian packaging.

  • Mini DebCamp Fosdem 2020?

    On Monday after FOSDEM there will be again the Copyleft-Event from SFC, so maybe 3 days of hacking before FOSDEM would be better, but still, whatever, for planing these details there's now #debconf-fosdem on OFTC

  • China UnionPay, China Railway, Walmart Among Open Infrastructure Users Sharing Open Source Best Practices, New Ideas at Shanghai Summit

    Open Infrastructure Summit agenda features at-scale operators of infrastructure using open source technologies like OpenStack and Kubernetes...

