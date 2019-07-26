Security Leftovers
Goodbye Docker: Purging is Such Sweet Sorrow
After 6 years, I removed Docker from all my home servers.
Equifax Might Owe You $125. Here's How to Get It
If you're one of the 147 million people in the United States affected by the egregious Equifax credit bureau hack in 2017, you were probably resigned to getting some free credit monitoring out of it and moving on. But nearly two years later, attorneys general from 50 US states and territories, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau finally have your back. Sort of. They've negotiated a settlement with Equifax that entitles all victims to 10 years of free credit monitoring, or $125. Here's how to make sure you get yours.
Why you probably won’t actually get $125 from the Equifax settlement
See, while Equifax has agreed to a $700 million settlement — compare to its revenue of $880 million last quarter alone — it’s technically only a $425 million settlement as far as affected consumers are concerned, with the rest of the money going to pay penalties.
And of that $425 million, it turns out only a paltry $31 million is actually set aside for those individual $125 cash payments — the rest is all for free credit monitoring, reimbursements, or if you could somehow miraculously prove you actually suffered identity theft as a result of the breach.
MBs ‘severely underestimate’ cybersecurity vulnerabilities: report [iophk: Windows TCO]
And, according to cyber security provider Keeper Security, which commissioned a study of more than 500 senior-level decision makers at companies with 500 employees or less, cyber security efforts are not at the top of the list of SMBs when it comes to where leaders are putting their focus and efforts – with US businesses “ripe for the picking”.
