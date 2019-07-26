today's leftovers
In progress results from diff optimization
I've recently been working on optimizing the diff construction and application routines for waypipe, making use of SIMD instruction sets when available. So far, the speed improvement due to vectorization is small for AVX and generally negative for SSE, because the existing diff routine is already rather fast, and because determining which data has changed and then writing only that data is an inherently branchy procedure.
The following plots shows diff construction and application speeds for an initial and an final frame, using a variety of diff formats and vectorization approaches. The plots on the left correspond to a pair of frames sharing about 60% of their bytes in common; on the right, for a pair sharing about 80%. To keep this post short, I will only explain some of the formats and algorithm combinations.
scikit-survival 0.9 released
This release of scikit-survival adds support for scikit-learn 0.21 and pandas 0.24, among a couple of other smaller fixes. Please see the release notes for a full list of changes. If you are using scikit-survival in your research, you can now cite it using an Digital Object Identifier (DOI).
DebConf19 closes in Curitiba and DebConf20 dates announced
Today, Saturday 27 July 2019, the annual Debian Developers and Contributors Conference came to a close. Hosting more than 380 attendees from 50 different countries over a combined 145 event talks, discussion sessions, Birds of a Feather (BoF) gatherings, workshops, and activities, DebConf19 was a large success.
The conference was preceded by the annual DebCamp held 14 July to 19 July which focused on individual work and team sprints for in-person collaboration toward developing Debian and host to a 3-day packaging workshop where new contributors were able to start on Debian packaging.
