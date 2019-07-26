Language Selection

today's leftovers

Sunday 28th of July 2019
Misc
  • In progress results from diff optimization

    I've recently been working on optimizing the diff construction and application routines for waypipe, making use of SIMD instruction sets when available. So far, the speed improvement due to vectorization is small for AVX and generally negative for SSE, because the existing diff routine is already rather fast, and because determining which data has changed and then writing only that data is an inherently branchy procedure.

    The following plots shows diff construction and application speeds for an initial and an final frame, using a variety of diff formats and vectorization approaches. The plots on the left correspond to a pair of frames sharing about 60% of their bytes in common; on the right, for a pair sharing about 80%. To keep this post short, I will only explain some of the formats and algorithm combinations.

  • scikit-survival 0.9 released

    This release of scikit-survival adds support for scikit-learn 0.21 and pandas 0.24, among a couple of other smaller fixes. Please see the release notes for a full list of changes. If you are using scikit-survival in your research, you can now cite it using an Digital Object Identifier (DOI).

  • DebConf19 closes in Curitiba and DebConf20 dates announced

    Today, Saturday 27 July 2019, the annual Debian Developers and Contributors Conference came to a close. Hosting more than 380 attendees from 50 different countries over a combined 145 event talks, discussion sessions, Birds of a Feather (BoF) gatherings, workshops, and activities, DebConf19 was a large success.

    The conference was preceded by the annual DebCamp held 14 July to 19 July which focused on individual work and team sprints for in-person collaboration toward developing Debian and host to a 3-day packaging workshop where new contributors were able to start on Debian packaging.

KDE Usability & Productivity and Learning PyQt

  • KDE Usability & Productivity: Week 81

    Here’s week 81 in KDE’s Usability & Productivity initiative! And boy is there some delicious stuff today. In addition to new features and bugfixes, we’ve got a modernized look and feel for our settings windows to show off...

  • Building a Bitcoin market tracker with Python and Qt5

    Goodforbitcoin is a simple cryptocurrency market-tracker. It displays daily market rates, including high, low and close valuations, alongside market trade volume for a range of popular cryptocurrencies. It comes with built-in support for BTC, ETH, LTC, EOS, XRP and BCH currencies, with EUR, USD and GBP as base currencies for valuations. The only Bitcoin I own I was given by some random chap on the internet. I am by no means knowledgeable about cryptocurrencies, this app is just for fun. Read on for an overview of how the application is put together, including interacting with APIs from PyQt5, plotting data with PyQtGraph and packaging apps with PyInstaller.

  • Goodbye Docker: Purging is Such Sweet Sorrow

    After 6 years, I removed Docker from all my home servers.

  • Equifax Might Owe You $125. Here's How to Get It

    If you're one of the 147 million people in the United States affected by the egregious Equifax credit bureau hack in 2017, you were probably resigned to getting some free credit monitoring out of it and moving on. But nearly two years later, attorneys general from 50 US states and territories, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau finally have your back. Sort of. They've negotiated a settlement with Equifax that entitles all victims to 10 years of free credit monitoring, or $125. Here's how to make sure you get yours.

  • Why you probably won’t actually get $125 from the Equifax settlement

    See, while Equifax has agreed to a $700 million settlement — compare to its revenue of $880 million last quarter alone — it’s technically only a $425 million settlement as far as affected consumers are concerned, with the rest of the money going to pay penalties.

    And of that $425 million, it turns out only a paltry $31 million is actually set aside for those individual $125 cash payments — the rest is all for free credit monitoring, reimbursements, or if you could somehow miraculously prove you actually suffered identity theft as a result of the breach.

  • MBs ‘severely underestimate’ cybersecurity vulnerabilities: report [iophk: Windows TCO]

    And, according to cyber security provider Keeper Security, which commissioned a study of more than 500 senior-level decision makers at companies with 500 employees or less, cyber security efforts are not at the top of the list of SMBs when it comes to where leaders are putting their focus and efforts – with US businesses “ripe for the picking”.

