Kernel: Intel Defects, EROFS, and Ryzen

Sunday 28th of July 2019 04:28:32 PM
Linux
  • Linux's 32-Bit Kernel Has Been Buggy Since Being Mitigated For Meltdown

    Whether you like it or not, the Linux kernel's x86 32-bit support has already begun suffering some minor forms of bit rot. Most kernel developers are no longer actively testing x86-32 and distribution vendors are beginning to drop 32-bit support. The latest example of x86 32-bit's effectively demoted state is some buggy undefined behavior functionality living within the mainline kernel for the past year since the Meltdown mitigations landed.

    Not only did it take months after Intel's Meltdown vulnerability was published (and x86_64 being mitigated) to see Linux KPTI support for x86 32-bit to mitigate Meltdown (from January's disclosure to mainline readiness in July), but it turns out it ended up exposing a 32-bit only bug that has lived in the kernel from summer 2018 until now with the Linux 5.3.

  • EROFS-Utils Adds LZ4 Compression Bits, Finally Has A README

    While initially the user-space utility for Huawei's EROFS file-system was not publicly available, it came last November and this past April they began rewriting these EROFS user-space bits. Fortunately, since then they have done a better job of keeping EROFS-utils up-to-date against their latest kernel module changes for this read-only file-system.

    With the kernel bits now aligned for LZ4 in-place decompression, the EROFS-utils code was updated this week for supporting this functionality.

  • Linux k10temp Support Pending For AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Processors

    Patches are now queued into the Linux kernel's hwmon subsystem staging area that allow the AMD "k10temp" driver to support the Ryzen 3000 "Zen 2" processors.

    Back during the Zen 2 press briefings I was told no temperature control offset was needed for Zen 2 and that the Linux thermal driver support was all squared away as a result. It was correct no Tctl is thankfully needed but the Linux driver support still wasn't exactly squared away. It turns out the new PCI IDs were missing from the Linux driver and thus no temperature monitoring support under Linux.

KDE Usability & Productivity and Learning PyQt

  • KDE Usability & Productivity: Week 81

    Here’s week 81 in KDE’s Usability & Productivity initiative! And boy is there some delicious stuff today. In addition to new features and bugfixes, we’ve got a modernized look and feel for our settings windows to show off...

  • Building a Bitcoin market tracker with Python and Qt5

    Goodforbitcoin is a simple cryptocurrency market-tracker. It displays daily market rates, including high, low and close valuations, alongside market trade volume for a range of popular cryptocurrencies. It comes with built-in support for BTC, ETH, LTC, EOS, XRP and BCH currencies, with EUR, USD and GBP as base currencies for valuations. The only Bitcoin I own I was given by some random chap on the internet. I am by no means knowledgeable about cryptocurrencies, this app is just for fun. Read on for an overview of how the application is put together, including interacting with APIs from PyQt5, plotting data with PyQtGraph and packaging apps with PyInstaller.

  • Goodbye Docker: Purging is Such Sweet Sorrow

    After 6 years, I removed Docker from all my home servers.

  • Equifax Might Owe You $125. Here's How to Get It

    If you're one of the 147 million people in the United States affected by the egregious Equifax credit bureau hack in 2017, you were probably resigned to getting some free credit monitoring out of it and moving on. But nearly two years later, attorneys general from 50 US states and territories, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau finally have your back. Sort of. They've negotiated a settlement with Equifax that entitles all victims to 10 years of free credit monitoring, or $125. Here's how to make sure you get yours.

  • Why you probably won’t actually get $125 from the Equifax settlement

    See, while Equifax has agreed to a $700 million settlement — compare to its revenue of $880 million last quarter alone — it’s technically only a $425 million settlement as far as affected consumers are concerned, with the rest of the money going to pay penalties.

    And of that $425 million, it turns out only a paltry $31 million is actually set aside for those individual $125 cash payments — the rest is all for free credit monitoring, reimbursements, or if you could somehow miraculously prove you actually suffered identity theft as a result of the breach.

  • MBs ‘severely underestimate’ cybersecurity vulnerabilities: report [iophk: Windows TCO]

    And, according to cyber security provider Keeper Security, which commissioned a study of more than 500 senior-level decision makers at companies with 500 employees or less, cyber security efforts are not at the top of the list of SMBs when it comes to where leaders are putting their focus and efforts – with US businesses “ripe for the picking”.

