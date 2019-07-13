Goodforbitcoin is a simple cryptocurrency market-tracker. It displays daily market rates, including high, low and close valuations, alongside market trade volume for a range of popular cryptocurrencies. It comes with built-in support for BTC, ETH, LTC, EOS, XRP and BCH currencies, with EUR, USD and GBP as base currencies for valuations. The only Bitcoin I own I was given by some random chap on the internet. I am by no means knowledgeable about cryptocurrencies, this app is just for fun. Read on for an overview of how the application is put together, including interacting with APIs from PyQt5, plotting data with PyQtGraph and packaging apps with PyInstaller.

Here’s week 81 in KDE’s Usability & Productivity initiative! And boy is there some delicious stuff today. In addition to new features and bugfixes, we’ve got a modernized look and feel for our settings windows to show off...

Italian 3D printer manufacturer WASP has launched a free add-on for open source 3D modelling software Blender that allows users to model orthopedic devices with 3D scans. Designed for use by medical professionals, the add-on runs on Blender 2.8 and contains step-by-step commands to model a shape on a 3D scan, with the final design intended for 3D printing. The tool was developed by WASP MED, WASP’s division focusing specifically on 3D printing in healthcare. After a year of research and intensive work, the WASP MED Blender Add-on was created in order to prepare professionals in using 3D technology and tools. WASP also collaborated with Alessandro Zomparelli, professor at the Academy of Fine Arts in Bologna, to develop the tool. In a press release, the company states that the intention of the add-on is to fill the gap between expensive and rigid professional software, and the powerful open-source software available that isn’t optimized for medical use.

eLife, the Cambridge non-profit organisation that provides a platform for research communication, has announced the first working example of its open-source journal hosting and post-production publishing system, Libero Publisher. Showcasing some of the key components of a journal, including a homepage and research articles with author lists and affiliations, figures and references, the demo is designed to show how publishers can deliver attractively presented content on any device.

You should be extra careful about what document files you open using the LibreOffice software over the next few days. That's because LibreOffice contains a severe unpatched code execution vulnerability that could sneak malware into your system as soon as you open a maliciously-crafted document file. LibreOffice is one of the most popular and open source alternatives to Microsoft Office suite and is available for Windows, Linux and macOS systems. Earlier this month, LibreOffice released the latest version 6.2.5 of its software that addresses two severe vulnerabilities (CVE-2019-9848 and CVE-2019-9849), but the patch for the former has now been bypassed, security researcher Alex Inführ claims.

Cloudera has had a busy 2019. The vendor started off the year by merging with its primary rival Hortonworks to create a new Hadoop big data juggernaut. However, in the ensuing months, the newly merged company has faced challenges as revenue has come under pressure and the Hadoop market overall has shown signs of weakness. Against that backdrop, Cloudera said July 10 that it would be changing its licensing model, taking a fully open source approach. The Cloudera open source route is a new strategy for the vendor. In the past, Cloudera had supported and contributed to open source projects as part of the larger Hadoop ecosystem but had kept its high-end product portfolio under commercial licenses.

DataStax is, of course, the company that produces the most popular (commercially supported… or ‘production-certified’ as DataStax would put it) database built on open source Apache Cassandra.

Generally speaking, it is software that can be freely accessed, changed, used, and shared by anyone. The Open Source Initiative’s definition outlines 10 criteria that must be met by any software license to be labeled as such including free redistribution, integrity of the author’s source code, technology neutrality, and no discrimination against persons or groups.

Most of the opensource technologies revolve around some well-known opensource languages such as java, python, perl, C, C++, scala and databases choices are usually MySql, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Cassandra, CouchDB, etc. Learning and understanding them is relatively easy and supported by a strong community for each of those technologies.

Andy Baker, Absa CTO, agrees. “Open source is everywhere. If you go out and buy a product from a vendor, I guarantee you that 80% of it is open source. “Open source allows for fast and more effective development. The diversity of input is what makes open source innovative – this really is development on demand. Today, people are developing software in order to find a solution and not just for the sake of developing software,” he says. The days are long gone when open source was only used by startups and smaller companies, adds Grant Bennett, country manager for SUSE South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. In fact, today, it’s being viewed as one of the top engines for innovation and is driving mission-critical applications for many businesses across a wide range of industries. Our perceptions around open source have also changed, he adds.

The Common NFVI Telco Task Force (CNTT) is meeting face-to-face in Paris this week at a "coming out party" -- in the words of Mark Cottrell, AVP Domain 2.0 and Cloud at AT&T -- for the latest networking open source group, with a goal of standardizing NFV infrastructure. I was there for the first day of the three-day event held at Orange's R&D office in the outskirts of the French capital. At slightly over 60 attendees, the count was a step up from the dozen or so that participated in the CNTT's inaugural meeting at MWC Barcelona in February.

The next revolution in information technology – 5G + Edge Computing – is here and it brings an unprecedented opportunity for the telecom industry and all enterprises. Just as companies like Uber, Venmo and Snap could not have launched without the connectivity innovations brought by 4G, the next telecom revolution will birth companies and innovations we can’t yet fully imagine. More than just an incremental advance in our telecommunications infrastructure, 5G is being called a foundation of the fourth industrial revolution, where hyper-fast data speeds and bandwidth rich networks will enable transformative products, processes and services. The real-time insights spawned from the massive datasets generated, collected and analyzed at the EDGE of these networks will be critical to the development of things like IoT, autonomous vehicles, and factory safety monitoring.