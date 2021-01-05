Language Selection

Linux 5.3-rc2

Sunday 28th of July 2019
Linux

Hmm. I reasonably large rc2 to go with a fairly large merge window.

There are fixes all over, I don't think there's much of a pattern
here. The three areas that do stand out are Documentation (more rst
conversions), arch updates (mainly because of the netx arm platform
removal) and misc driver fixes (gpu, iommu, net, nvdimm, sound ..).

But there's a smattering of fixes all over (core kernel, netfilter,
filesystems, you name it). I don't think anything stands out as
particularly damning.

Shortlog appended for people who want to get an overview of the details.

Linux 5.3-rc2 Comes In As Reasonably Large Following The Big Merge Window

Q4OS Operating System Brings the Trinity Desktop to Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

Based on the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, Q4OS 3.8 "Centaurus" comes more than seven months after the Q4OS 2.7 "Scorpion" release and it is the first stable version in the 3.x series, which was in heavy development during the last few years. For a long time, Q4OS was shipping with the Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) by default, which offers users, especially those who want to switch from Windows to Linux, a very familiar interface. However, it looks like the Q4OS 3.8 "Centaurus" series uses the latest stable KDE Plasma desktop by default. Read more

Android Leftovers

Kernel: Intel Defects, EROFS, and Ryzen

  • Linux's 32-Bit Kernel Has Been Buggy Since Being Mitigated For Meltdown

    Whether you like it or not, the Linux kernel's x86 32-bit support has already begun suffering some minor forms of bit rot. Most kernel developers are no longer actively testing x86-32 and distribution vendors are beginning to drop 32-bit support. The latest example of x86 32-bit's effectively demoted state is some buggy undefined behavior functionality living within the mainline kernel for the past year since the Meltdown mitigations landed. Not only did it take months after Intel's Meltdown vulnerability was published (and x86_64 being mitigated) to see Linux KPTI support for x86 32-bit to mitigate Meltdown (from January's disclosure to mainline readiness in July), but it turns out it ended up exposing a 32-bit only bug that has lived in the kernel from summer 2018 until now with the Linux 5.3.

  • EROFS-Utils Adds LZ4 Compression Bits, Finally Has A README

    While initially the user-space utility for Huawei's EROFS file-system was not publicly available, it came last November and this past April they began rewriting these EROFS user-space bits. Fortunately, since then they have done a better job of keeping EROFS-utils up-to-date against their latest kernel module changes for this read-only file-system. With the kernel bits now aligned for LZ4 in-place decompression, the EROFS-utils code was updated this week for supporting this functionality.

  • Linux k10temp Support Pending For AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Processors

    Patches are now queued into the Linux kernel's hwmon subsystem staging area that allow the AMD "k10temp" driver to support the Ryzen 3000 "Zen 2" processors. Back during the Zen 2 press briefings I was told no temperature control offset was needed for Zen 2 and that the Linux thermal driver support was all squared away as a result. It was correct no Tctl is thankfully needed but the Linux driver support still wasn't exactly squared away. It turns out the new PCI IDs were missing from the Linux driver and thus no temperature monitoring support under Linux.

today's leftovers

  • In progress results from diff optimization

    I've recently been working on optimizing the diff construction and application routines for waypipe, making use of SIMD instruction sets when available. So far, the speed improvement due to vectorization is small for AVX and generally negative for SSE, because the existing diff routine is already rather fast, and because determining which data has changed and then writing only that data is an inherently branchy procedure. The following plots shows diff construction and application speeds for an initial and an final frame, using a variety of diff formats and vectorization approaches. The plots on the left correspond to a pair of frames sharing about 60% of their bytes in common; on the right, for a pair sharing about 80%. To keep this post short, I will only explain some of the formats and algorithm combinations.

  • scikit-survival 0.9 released

    This release of scikit-survival adds support for scikit-learn 0.21 and pandas 0.24, among a couple of other smaller fixes. Please see the release notes for a full list of changes. If you are using scikit-survival in your research, you can now cite it using an Digital Object Identifier (DOI).

  • DebConf19 closes in Curitiba and DebConf20 dates announced

    Today, Saturday 27 July 2019, the annual Debian Developers and Contributors Conference came to a close. Hosting more than 380 attendees from 50 different countries over a combined 145 event talks, discussion sessions, Birds of a Feather (BoF) gatherings, workshops, and activities, DebConf19 was a large success. The conference was preceded by the annual DebCamp held 14 July to 19 July which focused on individual work and team sprints for in-person collaboration toward developing Debian and host to a 3-day packaging workshop where new contributors were able to start on Debian packaging.

