Linux 5.3-rc2
Hmm. I reasonably large rc2 to go with a fairly large merge window.
There are fixes all over, I don't think there's much of a pattern
here. The three areas that do stand out are Documentation (more rst
conversions), arch updates (mainly because of the netx arm platform
removal) and misc driver fixes (gpu, iommu, net, nvdimm, sound ..).
But there's a smattering of fixes all over (core kernel, netfilter,
filesystems, you name it). I don't think anything stands out as
particularly damning.
Shortlog appended for people who want to get an overview of the details.
Also: Linux 5.3-rc2 Comes In As Reasonably Large Following The Big Merge Window
