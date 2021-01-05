Language Selection

Canonical Outs Linux Kernel Security Patch for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS to Fix Six Flaws

Security

This new Linux kernel security patch comes hot on the heels of the security update released earlier this week for the Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, but it's only available for users of the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series running the stock Linux 4.4 kernel.

It addresses a total of six flaws, including an integer overflow (CVE-2019-10142) discovered in Linux kernel's Freescale (PowerPC) hypervisor manager and a race condition (CVE-2018-20836) discovered in the Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) implementation, which could allow a local attacker to execute arbitrary code or cause a denial of service (system crash).

Stable kernels 5.2.4, 5.1.21, and 4.19.62

  • Linux 5.2.4
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.2.4 kernel. All users of the 5.2 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.2.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.2.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
  • Linux 5.1.21
  • Linux 4.19.62

Q4OS Operating System Brings the Trinity Desktop to Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

Based on the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, Q4OS 3.8 "Centaurus" comes more than seven months after the Q4OS 2.7 "Scorpion" release and it is the first stable version in the 3.x series, which was in heavy development during the last few years. For a long time, Q4OS was shipping with the Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) by default, which offers users, especially those who want to switch from Windows to Linux, a very familiar interface. However, it looks like the Q4OS 3.8 "Centaurus" series uses the latest stable KDE Plasma desktop by default. Read more

Kernel: Intel Defects, EROFS, and Ryzen

  • Linux's 32-Bit Kernel Has Been Buggy Since Being Mitigated For Meltdown

    Whether you like it or not, the Linux kernel's x86 32-bit support has already begun suffering some minor forms of bit rot. Most kernel developers are no longer actively testing x86-32 and distribution vendors are beginning to drop 32-bit support. The latest example of x86 32-bit's effectively demoted state is some buggy undefined behavior functionality living within the mainline kernel for the past year since the Meltdown mitigations landed. Not only did it take months after Intel's Meltdown vulnerability was published (and x86_64 being mitigated) to see Linux KPTI support for x86 32-bit to mitigate Meltdown (from January's disclosure to mainline readiness in July), but it turns out it ended up exposing a 32-bit only bug that has lived in the kernel from summer 2018 until now with the Linux 5.3.

  • EROFS-Utils Adds LZ4 Compression Bits, Finally Has A README

    While initially the user-space utility for Huawei's EROFS file-system was not publicly available, it came last November and this past April they began rewriting these EROFS user-space bits. Fortunately, since then they have done a better job of keeping EROFS-utils up-to-date against their latest kernel module changes for this read-only file-system. With the kernel bits now aligned for LZ4 in-place decompression, the EROFS-utils code was updated this week for supporting this functionality.

  • Linux k10temp Support Pending For AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Processors

    Patches are now queued into the Linux kernel's hwmon subsystem staging area that allow the AMD "k10temp" driver to support the Ryzen 3000 "Zen 2" processors. Back during the Zen 2 press briefings I was told no temperature control offset was needed for Zen 2 and that the Linux thermal driver support was all squared away as a result. It was correct no Tctl is thankfully needed but the Linux driver support still wasn't exactly squared away. It turns out the new PCI IDs were missing from the Linux driver and thus no temperature monitoring support under Linux.

