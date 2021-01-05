KDE Plasma 5.17 Linux Desktop to Modernize the Settings, Add Many UI Changes
One of the nicest changes to be implemented in the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.17 desktop environment is a totally revamped System Settings window, which now features a modern look and feel to make setting up various aspects of the KDE Plasma desktop a breeze for newcomers and advanced users alike.
"This design is months in the making, and it took quite a bit of work to pull it off," said developer Nate Graham in his latest weekly report. "This is the first of several user interface changes we’re hoping to land in the Plasma 5.17 timeframe, and I hope you’ll like them."
Based on the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, Q4OS 3.8 "Centaurus" comes more than seven months after the Q4OS 2.7 "Scorpion" release and it is the first stable version in the 3.x series, which was in heavy development during the last few years. For a long time, Q4OS was shipping with the Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) by default, which offers users, especially those who want to switch from Windows to Linux, a very familiar interface. However, it looks like the Q4OS 3.8 "Centaurus" series uses the latest stable KDE Plasma desktop by default.
