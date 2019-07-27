Review: Endless OS 3.6
They sell computers, small computers, with up to 4GB of RAM, HDMI and VGA on most, and all the other usual accouterments like USB 3 and Bluetooth. They definitely aren't powerful machines, and there is no price listed, instead you need to submit a form with contact information and they will get back to you. The computers are sleek and some seem to be design pieces. With the lower end specs, they are probably able to get the price down pretty well to match their marketing agenda towards lower income audiences. One other thing the company offers is a pay-as-you-go system (which they call PAYG) that allows lower income people to more easily afford their computers. On the surface this seems like an admirable cause, but if you dig a little you can see that their system, "was designed to de-risk loans through a PC locking mechanism, built into the Endless OS, that is tied to the payment status of a loan. If a customer is not able to make their loan payment the laptop locks until payment is made. While locked the users' data, files and settings are all perfectly preserved and protected. Endless PAYG is a completely offline code based locking mechanism. Users receive unlock codes over SMS once they make a payment. These codes then unlock the PC for different time intervals (1 day, 1 week, 1 month, etc)."
In the free and open source world that we as Linux users have become accustomed to, it is hard to remember that companies exist - companies have employees and employees need to make money to feed their families and put a roof over their head. Still, this mechanism upset me a great deal. I understand Endless is a company and needs to make money, but this feels akin to hackers who hold data ransom. If a person is paying as-they-go to use a computer because they cannot afford it outright, maybe we as a society should give them a little more grace than locking up their data when they cannot afford to pay. I would recommend, personally, a more gentle approach - perhaps locking functionality to only educational purposes and LibreOffice would be more appropriate.
Overall, I am impressed with Endless OS. I would never use it because I am a tinkerer and Endless OS does not allow tinkering. Endless has a good little thing going, and if they are able to bring Linux to the whole world, I support them in their endeavors. (I do not have to approve of all the ways they go about doing that.)
Devices: Pine64, Snekboard and RISC-V
-
Pine64 opened pre-orders for its Pinebook Pro laptop, which is an open-source project based on the Rockchip RK3399 SOC, on July 25.
Pine64 is probably best known for competing with Raspberry Pi in the single-board computing market. It released the Pine H64 Model B to developers in March; the board is now available in 2GB and 3GB versions from the Pine64 online store. But it's not exclusively focused on single-board computers: Pine64 has also been working on two Pinebook laptops, a PinePhone smartphone, the PineTab tablet, and devices in other product categories.
-
I've got the six v0.2 prototypes that I'll be able to use in for the upcoming class year, but I'm unsure of whether there would be enough interest in the broader community to have more of them made. Let me know if you'd be interested in purchasing snekboards; if I get enough responses, I'll look at running them through Crowd Supply or similar.
-
Why it matters: What do you do when the US is threatening to cut off access to every piece of important tech ever? Join the open-source RISC-V Foundation, of course. Unrestricted access to some of the most advanced existing processor technologies, and a guaranteed window to peek at what the other Foundation members, including Google and Nvidia, are doing. Chinese retail giant Alibaba has established a new R&D branch to take advantage of the open-source RISC-V instruction set and their first product is here: the Xuantie 910.
Security Leftovers
-
ProtonMail, an email service based in Switzerland, has been targeted in a sophisticated cyber attack aimed at journalists investigating Russian intelligence activities, the company says.
The target was Bellingcat, an open-source investigative website that has been probing the involvement of Russia and its GRU intelligence service in the downing of flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014.
On Saturday, ProtonMail posted a blog saying that these attempts have failed, and that reports stating that ProtonMail itself had been hacked were inaccurate.
-
5 Free Linux Antivirus – Anti-Ransomware, Server Malware And Spyware [Ed: Very poor, weak article. Compares NSA back doors in Windows to Linux and speaks of security problems one actually needs to recklessly install.]
The WannaCry ransomware epidemic hit customers on Home windows like wildfire, however what can it do on a Linux system operating wine? Is Linux proof against Ransomware? Will Linux shield you from ransomware assaults?
-
Fernando Corbato’s achievements in computer science have had a huge impact on daily life. His work drastically expanded the usefulness of the computer and put its benefits at the reach of all. But he also made his mark on the modern world by conceiving and applying the idea of controlling computer access by passwords.
Corbato, who has died aged 93, was a professor emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he was interested in the problem of increasing access to computers while protecting individual privacy and data. Passwords seemed to be the solution, and he found himself drawn to the discipline that would become known as computer science.
He entered the new arena in its early days, when the slide rule or the mechanical calculator were mainstays of computation. In 1956, when Corbato began at the MIT Computation Centre, machines and their operations were characterised by such items as vacuum tubes, paper tape and stacks of the infamous punch cards – the last giving rise to the slogan, “Do not fold, spindle or mutilate.”
Debian: Deepin 15.11 Release, Another New Release From Dirk Eddelbuettel and DebConf20 Debian GNU/Linux Developer Conference
-
It preinstalls Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) and nearly 30 deepin native applications, as well as several applications from the open source community to fulfill user expectations.
There are thousand applications are offered in Deepin Store, which users can install on demand.
There are lot of fixes applied to Kwin (KDE Window Manager) and optimized for better stability and compatibility.
-
A new release of the anytime package is arriving on CRAN. This is the sixteenth release, and comes a good month after the 0.3.4 release.
anytime is a very focused package aiming to do just one thing really well: to convert anything in integer, numeric, character, factor, ordered, … format to either POSIXct or Date objects – and to do so without requiring a format string. See the anytime page, or the GitHub README.md for a few examples.
-
With the DebConf19 event closed, the Debian Project announced the dates for next year's DebConf20 Debian GNU/Linux developer conference, which will be hosted in Haifa, Israel.
Next year, in 2020, the Debian Project will celebrate 12 years from the launch of the first DebConf Debian developer conference, and they selected Israel's Haifa instead of Portugal's Lisbon for DebConf20 despite Israel's political system. Now, they announced the official dates for DebConf20, which will take place between August 23rd and 29th.
Recent comments
2 hours 9 min ago
15 hours 28 min ago
15 hours 33 min ago
23 hours 42 min ago
23 hours 46 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago