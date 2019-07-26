Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 29th of July 2019 06:50:48 AM Filed under
Android
»

More in Tux Machines

Programming: C, Python and Lua

  • How to structure a multi-file C program: Part 1

    It has often been said that the art of computer programming is part managing complexity and part naming things. I contend that this is largely true with the addition of "and sometimes it requires drawing boxes." In this article, I'll name some things and manage some complexity while writing a small C program that is loosely based on the program structure I discussed in "How to write a good C main function"—but different. This one will do something. Grab your favorite beverage, editor, and compiler, crank up some tunes, and let's write a mildly interesting C program together.

  • Get top exchanges by volume for a currency pair

    In this chapter, we will create a button which will call a function to retrieve the top 50 exchanges and the trading volume for a cryptocurrency/currency pair. The API needs the selected cryptocurrency and the selected currency symbol to make the call.

  • Speed Matters: Python and Lua

    Python is great, but pure Python code sometimes has one problem: It’s slow. Fortunately there are several great solutions to improve the performance, like Numpy, Cython, Numba, Pypy. All of the above solutions have different drawbacks: Numpy and Numba are big modules. In addition Numpy is not always fast enough. Pypy is not 100% compatible and a heavy solution if it is used in addition to CPython. Cython is complex and you need a C-compiler. Recently I’ve found one more solution which maybe is not that well known: Lua integration in Python programs. Lua is another scripting language with dynamic data types.

Android Leftovers

Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Action News, and Python Podcast

  • GNU World Order 13x31
  • Linux Action News 116

    Fedora CoreOS introduced its future looks bright, VLC's president debunks security claims, Mozilla debuts an open-source router firmware and the Android flaw that might be our favorite in years. Plus how Sailfish OS 3.1 is stepping things up, the first 16-core RISC-V chip is revealed, and more.

  • Docker Best Practices For Python In Production

    Docker is a useful technology for packaging and deploying software to production environments, but it also introduces a different set of complexities that need to be understood. In this episode Itamar Turner-Trauring shares best practices for running Python workloads in production using Docker. He also explains some of the security implications to be aware of and digs into ways that you can optimize your build process to cut down on wasted developer time. If you are using Docker, thinking about using it, or just heard of it recently then it is worth your time to listen and learn about some of the cases you might not have considered.

Kernel: Microsoft's Linux-Hostile Laptops and Unikernels Paper

  • Linux 5.4 To Support The Buttons On Newer Microsoft Surface Laptops

    Coming for the Linux 5.4 cycle later this year will be support for the buttons on newer Microsoft Surface devices. Queued into the input-next's Git tree already is support for newer Surface devices within the soc_button_array driver. In particular, the power and volume buttons are now supported by the Microsoft 5th and 6th generation Surface devices. [...] Still a bit silly and unfortunate in 2019 the Linux kernel needs to be battling laptop vendors for supporting items as mundane as power and volume buttons, but it is what it is, especially with Microsoft.

  • Unikernels: the next stage of Linux’s dominance [Ed: cites this PDF]

    Unikernels have demonstrated enormous advantages over Linux in many important domains, causing some to propose that the days of Linux’s dominance may be coming to an end. On the contrary, we believe that unikernels’ advantages represent the next natural evolution for Linux, as it can adopt the best ideas from the unikernel approach and, along with its battle-tested codebase and large open source community, continue to dominate. In this paper, we posit that an up-streamable unikernel target is achievable from the Linux kernel, and, through an early Linux unikernel prototype, demonstrate that some simple changes can bring dramatic performance advantages.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6