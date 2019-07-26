Programming: C, Python and Lua
How to structure a multi-file C program: Part 1
It has often been said that the art of computer programming is part managing complexity and part naming things. I contend that this is largely true with the addition of "and sometimes it requires drawing boxes."
In this article, I'll name some things and manage some complexity while writing a small C program that is loosely based on the program structure I discussed in "How to write a good C main function"—but different. This one will do something. Grab your favorite beverage, editor, and compiler, crank up some tunes, and let's write a mildly interesting C program together.
Get top exchanges by volume for a currency pair
In this chapter, we will create a button which will call a function to retrieve the top 50 exchanges and the trading volume for a cryptocurrency/currency pair. The API needs the selected cryptocurrency and the selected currency symbol to make the call.
Speed Matters: Python and Lua
Python is great, but pure Python code sometimes has one problem: It’s slow.
Fortunately there are several great solutions to improve the performance, like Numpy, Cython, Numba, Pypy.
All of the above solutions have different drawbacks:
Numpy and Numba are big modules. In addition Numpy is not always fast enough. Pypy is not 100% compatible and a heavy solution if it is used in addition to CPython. Cython is complex and you need a C-compiler. Recently I’ve found one more solution which maybe is not that well known: Lua integration in Python programs.
Lua is another scripting language with dynamic data types.
