KDE, Krita and GNOME
My KDE Onboarding Sprint 2019 report
This week I took part on the KDE Onboarding Sprint 2019 (part of what's been known as Nuremberg Megasprint (i.e. KDEConnect+KWin+Onboarding) in, you guessed it, Nuremberg.
The goal of the sprint was "how do we make it easier for people to start contributing". We mostly focused on the "start contributing *code*" side, though we briefly touched artists and translators too.
Strokes are Working Now
Okay, good news today. I have been porting DefaultTool to the new node-replacing system and it is working now, finally, at least for the part I have already done.
The work involves combining a number of different modules in Krita: the stroke system,KoInteractionTool and its interaction strategies, and, well, the COW mechanism in Flake.
KoInteractionTool is the class used to manage the interaction with vector shapes, and is subclassed by DefaultTool. The behaviours of KoInteractionTool (and thus DefaultTool) are defined by KoInteractionStrategys. Upon the press of the mouse button, DefaultTool creates an instance of some subclass of KoInteractionStrategy, say, ShapeMoveStrategy, according to the point of the click as well as keyboard modifiers. Mouse move events after that are all handled by the interaction strategy. When the mouse is released, the interaction strategy’s finishInteraction() is called, and then createCommand(). If the latter returns some KUndo2Command, the command is added to the undo history. Till now it sounds simple.
[...]
A problem I found lies in the final stage–if the mouse is released as soon as being pressed and no undo command is created, Krita will simply crash. It does not happen when I use gdb to start Krita so it seems to be a timing issue though it leads to difficulty for debugging as well. Dmitry used a self-modified version of Qt to produce a backtrace, indicating the problem probably lies in KisCanvas2‘s canvasUpdateCompressor, which is not thread-safe. However, after I changed it to KisThreadSafeSignalCompressor, the crash still happens, unfortunately.
The Plan
So I started my GSoC project with understanding and retrieval of MusicBrainz Identifiers. That was a slow start, other than that I added mappings for MBIDs in grilo. This is required because,
we’ve tracker properties for MBIDs and we’ve grilo properties for MBIDs, but there’s no linkage between them. So we needed to add mapping from grilo to tracker.
Last week one more thing which I tried was finally retrieving MBIDs in GNOME Music. That was very exciting, because for past one month, I’ve been dealing with extraction of MBIDs through different extractors especially GStreamer extractor. So finally seeing those tags in Music made me really excited. It wasn’t hard retrieving those tags in Music, there’s already tracker plugin launched by Music which retrieves different tags, so I just added MBIDs in query module. Once you get the required MBIDs in Music, all you need to do is launch already existing cover-art grilo plugin with required tags and automatically cover art will be updated!
