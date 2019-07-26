Okay, good news today. I have been porting DefaultTool to the new node-replacing system and it is working now, finally, at least for the part I have already done.

The work involves combining a number of different modules in Krita: the stroke system,KoInteractionTool and its interaction strategies, and, well, the COW mechanism in Flake.

KoInteractionTool is the class used to manage the interaction with vector shapes, and is subclassed by DefaultTool. The behaviours of KoInteractionTool (and thus DefaultTool) are defined by KoInteractionStrategys. Upon the press of the mouse button, DefaultTool creates an instance of some subclass of KoInteractionStrategy, say, ShapeMoveStrategy, according to the point of the click as well as keyboard modifiers. Mouse move events after that are all handled by the interaction strategy. When the mouse is released, the interaction strategy’s finishInteraction() is called, and then createCommand(). If the latter returns some KUndo2Command, the command is added to the undo history. Till now it sounds simple.

[...]

A problem I found lies in the final stage–if the mouse is released as soon as being pressed and no undo command is created, Krita will simply crash. It does not happen when I use gdb to start Krita so it seems to be a timing issue though it leads to difficulty for debugging as well. Dmitry used a self-modified version of Qt to produce a backtrace, indicating the problem probably lies in KisCanvas2‘s canvasUpdateCompressor, which is not thread-safe. However, after I changed it to KisThreadSafeSignalCompressor, the crash still happens, unfortunately.