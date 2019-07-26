3 commands to reboot Linux (plus 4 more ways to do it safely)
Linux is fully capable of running not weeks, but years, without a reboot. In some industries, that’s exactly what Linux does, thanks to advances like kpatch and kgraph.
For laptop and desktop users, though, that metric is a little extreme. While it may not be a day-to-day reality, it’s at least a weekly reality that sometimes you have a good reason to reboot your machine. And for a system that doesn’t need rebooting often, Linux offers plenty of choices for when it’s time to start over.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 588 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: C, Python and Lua
Android Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Action News, and Python Podcast
Kernel: Microsoft's Linux-Hostile Laptops and Unikernels Paper
Recent comments
4 hours 40 min ago
17 hours 59 min ago
18 hours 4 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago