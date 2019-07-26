Python is great, but pure Python code sometimes has one problem: It’s slow. Fortunately there are several great solutions to improve the performance, like Numpy, Cython, Numba, Pypy. All of the above solutions have different drawbacks: Numpy and Numba are big modules. In addition Numpy is not always fast enough. Pypy is not 100% compatible and a heavy solution if it is used in addition to CPython. Cython is complex and you need a C-compiler. Recently I’ve found one more solution which maybe is not that well known: Lua integration in Python programs. Lua is another scripting language with dynamic data types.

In this chapter, we will create a button which will call a function to retrieve the top 50 exchanges and the trading volume for a cryptocurrency/currency pair. The API needs the selected cryptocurrency and the selected currency symbol to make the call.

It has often been said that the art of computer programming is part managing complexity and part naming things. I contend that this is largely true with the addition of "and sometimes it requires drawing boxes." In this article, I'll name some things and manage some complexity while writing a small C program that is loosely based on the program structure I discussed in "How to write a good C main function"—but different. This one will do something. Grab your favorite beverage, editor, and compiler, crank up some tunes, and let's write a mildly interesting C program together.

Linux Action News 116 Fedora CoreOS introduced its future looks bright, VLC's president debunks security claims, Mozilla debuts an open-source router firmware and the Android flaw that might be our favorite in years. Plus how Sailfish OS 3.1 is stepping things up, the first 16-core RISC-V chip is revealed, and more.

Docker Best Practices For Python In Production Docker is a useful technology for packaging and deploying software to production environments, but it also introduces a different set of complexities that need to be understood. In this episode Itamar Turner-Trauring shares best practices for running Python workloads in production using Docker. He also explains some of the security implications to be aware of and digs into ways that you can optimize your build process to cut down on wasted developer time. If you are using Docker, thinking about using it, or just heard of it recently then it is worth your time to listen and learn about some of the cases you might not have considered.