LyricPad – access lyrics over the web with this Qt based app
I recently wrote a review of Olivia. It’s a cloud music player for Linux developed by Keshav Bhatt. The author is writing a number of open source software. I took the opportunity to check out a few of his other projects, one of which is LyricPad.
LyricPad is a free and open source lyrics viewer written in C++ and uses Qt, a free and open-source widget toolkit for creating graphical user interfaces. LyricPad relies on Python code and back-end developed by Rishabh Bhardwaj.
LyricPad is at a very early stage of development. There’s no official release to date.
