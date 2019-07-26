Cautionary Tales About Hosting With Microsoft
GitHub confirms it has blocked developers in Iran, Syria and Crimea [Ed: Microsoft wants us to believe that all companies need to do what GitHub did. That’s a lie. But Microsoft knows that it needs to lick Trump’s and Bolton’s boots to keep getting those government contracts that ‘bail it out’. Microsoft made its choice [1, 2].]
The impact of U.S. trade restrictions is trickling down to the developer community. GitHub, the world’s largest host of source code, is preventing users in Iran, Syria, Crimea and potentially other sanctioned nations from accessing portions of the service, chief executive of the Microsoft-owned firm said.
Migrating an Exchange Server to the Cloud? What could possibly go wrong?
As users stared at useless login screens, Ben and his team floundered for a few hours, trying to work out how to restore access.
The clue was in the word "restore" as one bright spark remembered there was a user account named "backup" used, well, to do backups.
It had been missed in the Exchange account purge and so was still active.
And the Linux connection? The Microsoft Certified Partner used a server running the open-source operating system to perform backup duties.
The backup software used that Active Directory account, which just so happened to have enough privileges to re-enable the Windows users via Linux LDAP tools.
After all, these days Microsoft just loves open source, right?
today's howtos
OSS and Security Leftovers
The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF) Adds Members
Netflix Joins the Academy Software Foundation
3 commands to reboot Linux (plus 4 more ways to do it safely)
Linux is fully capable of running not weeks, but years, without a reboot. In some industries, that’s exactly what Linux does, thanks to advances like kpatch and kgraph. For laptop and desktop users, though, that metric is a little extreme. While it may not be a day-to-day reality, it’s at least a weekly reality that sometimes you have a good reason to reboot your machine. And for a system that doesn’t need rebooting often, Linux offers plenty of choices for when it’s time to start over.
