Red Hat/IBM Leftovers
Deploying your API from a CI/CD pipeline can be a tremendous amount of work. The latest release of Red Hat Integration greatly improved this situation by adding new capabilities to the 3scale CLI. The 3scale CLI is named 3scale toolbox and strives to help API administrators to operate their services as well as automate the delivery of their API through Continuous Delivery pipelines.
Having a standard CLI is a great advantage for our customers since they can use it in the CI/CD solution of their choice (Jenkins, GitLab CI, Ansible, Tekton, etc.). It is also a means for Red Hat to capture customer needs as much as possible and offer the same feature set to all our customers.
As more and more things get smart – from thermostats and toothbrushes to utility grids and industrial machines – data is being created nearly everywhere, making it increasingly urgent for IT leaders to determine how and where that data will be processed.
Enter the edge. There are perhaps as many ways to define edge computing as there are ways to apply it. At its core, edge computing is the practice of processing data close to where it is generated.
OSS and Security Leftovers
A universal distortion shader was added to OpenHMD. This additions “makes it possible to simply set some variables in the drivers that gives information to the shader regarding lens size, chromatic aberration, position and quirks.”
They also announced plans to change the build system. OpenHMD added support for Meson and will remove support for Autotools in the next (0.4) release.
The team behind OpenHMD also had to remove some features because they want their system to work for everyone. Support for PlayStation VR has been disabled because of some issue with Windows and mac OS due to incomplete HID headers. NOLO has a bunch of firmware version, many will small changes. OpenHMD is unable to test all of the firmware versions, so some version might not work. They recommend upgrading to the latest firmware release. Finally, several devices only have limited support and therefore are not included in this release.
API Fortress, the leader in continuous API testing, announces 3loa Helper, an open source application that automates 3-legged OAuth 2.0 flows from the world’s largest social and search providers.
By simply integrating API Fortress with 3loa Helper, developers and test engineers can test and validate 3-legged OAuth flows.
“Too many tests today don’t truly reproduce the user flows a production API sees,” says Patrick Poulin, CEO and co-founder at API Fortress, “This leaves risky holes in a test plan, and ignores what is often the very first step for users.”
It is difficult to automate 3-legged OAuth 2.0 flows for API testing because 3-legged OAuth 2.0 was specifically designed to require user intervention.
First of all, This week was the second Evaluation Result of the Project and I am happy on working on this project and thanks to all LO family.
When software is deployed continuously, composition analysis for quality, compliance, and security within code needs to be managed strategically. Ensuring that the benefits of open source are not outweighed by risks, software developers and corporate counsel must align around tools and practices to help manage their open source code responsibly to drive business value. Building and Maintaining a Successful Open Source Management Strategy discusses:
Rowan University is doubling the size of a grant program to create free course materials for students...
The judge them emphasized that, on top of everything else, Hutchins had been away from home for two years.
That’s when what every lawyer watching in the courtroom I spoke with called unprecedented. The Judge suggested Hutchins should get a pardon, which would enable him to come back to the US to work. “While court has no pardon power, matter reserved to the executive. Truly left for another day.”
He then imposed Hutchins’ sentence. “We reach a point in balancing these considerations, court left to make final call. Final call is a sentence of time served with one year of supervised release.” He went on to make it clear that, once Hutchins finishes packing up his life in LA, he wanted to be sure that Immigration doesn’t get custody. “Nothing in this judgement requires he stay in the United States. I’m seeking to avoid him being taken into custody by Immigration and Customs. We don’t need any more publicity or another statistic.”
Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), today announced it has been selected as the identity management platform of choice for Arduino®, the world’s leading open-source hardware and software ecosystem. With a global community of 30 million “makers”, Arduino will use Auth0 to replace its own Single Sign On solution for all of its public facing web properties, including Arduino Create and community apps.
The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF) Adds Members
"We are pleased to welcome Amazon Web Services as a new Premier member. Many open source projects and developers rely on cloud services from AWS for content creation and production. We look forward to their contributions as our projects continue to evolve and grow," said David Morin, Executive Director of Academy Software Foundation. "We are also excited to have Rodeo FX and MovieLabs join our community. Rodeo FX has a deep expertise in visual effects and developing artist-driven tools that will be beneficial as our Foundation continues to grow. MovieLabs has a history of bringing together studios and tech companies to develop common technology goals, which aligns with our goal of driving collaboration and shared development of open source technologies across the motion picture and media industries."
The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF), a neutral forum for open source software development in the motion picture and media industries, today announced that Netflix has joined the Foundation as a member.
Netflix and Amazon Web Services are among the newest members of the Academy Software Foundation, a group dedicated to promoting the use of open source software in Hollywood that is being spearheaded by the Linux Foundation and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
