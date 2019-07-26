Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 29th of July 2019 04:26:39 PM

I’ll be very quick with the news this month as we’re getting very close to the stable release.

First of all, I’d like to thank all the people who helped us test the BETA. Many bugs were identified and fixed in the last two weeks and that is thanks to you! I’d like to thank our donors and sponsors as well, and all the people who support our project financially.

We entered QA testing again yesterday and we should be able to announce the stable release of Linux Mint 19.2 by the end of the week.

We’ll also open up and announce an upgrade path for users of Linux Mint 19 and 19.1 before the week-end.

Next week we’ll shift focus towards LMDE 3 and update it with Cinnamon 4.2 and all the new features from Linux Mint 19.2.

I hope you have a great Summer (or Winter if you live in the Southern Hemisphere) and you’re as excited as we are with the upcoming new release!