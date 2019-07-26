Librem 5 Smartphone – Final Specs Announced
We are proud to unveil the final specifications for the Librem 5 smartphone, set to begin shipping in Q3 of 2019.
Despite the growing number of evidence and cases of mobile software that blatantly violate user privacy, it’s almost impossible to imagine life these days without a smartphone. While hardcore privacy advocates might be able to ditch their mobile device for good, there are some that try to promise the best of both mobile and privacy worlds. One of those is Purism who has finally finalized the specs and features of its crowdfunded privacy-respecting Librem 5 phone.
The question now is whether all of that is enough to justify a $699 price tag. For those who answer a resounding “yes”, an early bird pre-order will shave $50 off that price for $649 only until July 31. As for the shipping date, that is still unannounced for both those pre-orders and, more importantly, the original backers back in 2017.
Purism, the company behind the powerful Linux-based laptops known as the Librem computers, announced today the final hardware specifications of their upcoming Librem 5 Linux smartphone.
As you probably are already aware, Purism is working for some time on a Linux-powered smartphone, which the company calls Librem 5. Designed from the ground up to be privacy and security-aware, the Librem 5 Linux phone is currently scheduled for launch in Q3 2019, after it's been delayed a couple of times.
It still remains to be seen if Purism will be able to ship the Librem 5 Linux smartphone this quarter as is their current revised target, but at least today they are publishing the finalized specifications for the phone's hardware.
While we've long known of their plans to use the i.MX8 SoC and other components, items like the phone's cameras, battery capacity, and even RAM were not known until now.
Linux Mint Monthly News – July 2019

I'll be very quick with the news this month as we're getting very close to the stable release. First of all, I'd like to thank all the people who helped us test the BETA. Many bugs were identified and fixed in the last two weeks and that is thanks to you! I'd like to thank our donors and sponsors as well, and all the people who support our project financially. We entered QA testing again yesterday and we should be able to announce the stable release of Linux Mint 19.2 by the end of the week. We'll also open up and announce an upgrade path for users of Linux Mint 19 and 19.1 before the week-end. Next week we'll shift focus towards LMDE 3 and update it with Cinnamon 4.2 and all the new features from Linux Mint 19.2. I hope you have a great Summer (or Winter if you live in the Southern Hemisphere) and you're as excited as we are with the upcoming new release!
