Librem 5 Smartphone – Final Specs Announced

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 29th of July 2019 04:58:36 PM
Gadgets
  • Librem 5 Smartphone – Final Specs Announced

    We are proud to unveil the final specifications for the Librem 5 smartphone, set to begin shipping in Q3 of 2019.

  • Librem 5 privacy-focused Linux phone specs finalized as pre-orders begin

    Despite the growing number of evidence and cases of mobile software that blatantly violate user privacy, it’s almost impossible to imagine life these days without a smartphone. While hardcore privacy advocates might be able to ditch their mobile device for good, there are some that try to promise the best of both mobile and privacy worlds. One of those is Purism who has finally finalized the specs and features of its crowdfunded privacy-respecting Librem 5 phone.

    [...]

    The question now is whether all of that is enough to justify a $699 price tag. For those who answer a resounding “yes”, an early bird pre-order will shave $50 off that price for $649 only until July 31. As for the shipping date, that is still unannounced for both those pre-orders and, more importantly, the original backers back in 2017.

  • Purism Reveals Final Hardware Specs of the Privacy-Focused Librem 5 Linux Phone

    Purism, the company behind the powerful Linux-based laptops known as the Librem computers, announced today the final hardware specifications of their upcoming Librem 5 Linux smartphone.

    As you probably are already aware, Purism is working for some time on a Linux-powered smartphone, which the company calls Librem 5. Designed from the ground up to be privacy and security-aware, the Librem 5 Linux phone is currently scheduled for launch in Q3 2019, after it's been delayed a couple of times.

  • Purism Finally Announces The Firmed Up Specifications For The Librem 5 Smartphone

    It still remains to be seen if Purism will be able to ship the Librem 5 Linux smartphone this quarter as is their current revised target, but at least today they are publishing the finalized specifications for the phone's hardware.

    While we've long known of their plans to use the i.MX8 SoC and other components, items like the phone's cameras, battery capacity, and even RAM were not known until now.

»

Purism finalizes specs for the Librem 5 Linux smartphone

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 29th of July 2019 06:03:00 PM.
  • Purism finalizes specs for the Librem 5 Linux smartphone (shipping in Q3, 2019)

    Linux laptop company Purism is getting ready to ship its first Linux smartphone. The Purism Librem 5 was first announced in mid-2017, raised over $1.5 million through a crowdfunding campaign a few months later, and has been under development ever since.

    But some details have been in flux. Now that Purism says the phone is almost ready to ship, the organization is revealing the finalized specifications and pricing details.

    The Librem 5 is still on track to ship in the third quarter of 2019, and it’ll have a retail price of $699, but folks who pre-order by July 31st will still be able to reserve one for $649.

Purism Confirms Final Specs for the Librem 5

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 29th of July 2019 06:11:54 PM.
  • Purism Confirms Final Specs for the Librem 5

    Purism has announced the finalised specs for Librem 5, the Linux-powered smartphone it successfully crowdfunded back in 2017.

    While the bulk of the hardware that makes up the privacy-focused phone have been known for a while (and made available in developer kits) a few components, including memory and camera, were yet to be formally settled on.

today's howtos

Linux Mint Monthly News – July 2019

I’ll be very quick with the news this month as we’re getting very close to the stable release. First of all, I’d like to thank all the people who helped us test the BETA. Many bugs were identified and fixed in the last two weeks and that is thanks to you! I’d like to thank our donors and sponsors as well, and all the people who support our project financially. We entered QA testing again yesterday and we should be able to announce the stable release of Linux Mint 19.2 by the end of the week. We’ll also open up and announce an upgrade path for users of Linux Mint 19 and 19.1 before the week-end. Next week we’ll shift focus towards LMDE 3 and update it with Cinnamon 4.2 and all the new features from Linux Mint 19.2. I hope you have a great Summer (or Winter if you live in the Southern Hemisphere) and you’re as excited as we are with the upcoming new release! Read more

Games: Pushy and Pully in Blockland, Collabora, Colony Survival, Flippin Kaktus, Super Indie Karts, Sky Racket, Misadventures of Laura Silver, Donensbourgh

  • Pushy and Pully in Blockland looks like a fun co-op arcade game coming to Linux

    Pushy and Pully in Blockland from Resistance Studio is a solo and co-op arcade game with a retro visual style, confirmed to be coming to Linux.

  • Linux Kernel 5.2 gets major gaming performance enhancements, courtesy of Collabora

    Attention, gamers! The new Linux Kernel 5.2 will come with several upgrades that are sure to make your gaming experiences even better — all thanks to the Collabora team. Although FOSSLinux has previously covered the release of Linux Kernel 5.2, what was not into public knowledge at that time were the contributions made by Collabora. However, that changed soon afterward as the Collabora team released an official blog post highlighting their part in the development of the new Linux Kernel release, which led us to write this news post.

  • First-person strategy game "Colony Survival" finally has a major update after a year of waiting

    It sounds like this latest version might actually be worth a go. Featuring an overhaul to lots of systems in the game like world generation, to include "proper biomes" with more varied landscape features. An entirely new save system, multiple colony support, LAN play support, co-op support, much improved performance, a major update to the version of Unity used, improved modding support, gliders to move around quickly, tons of new items and much more.

  • Flippin Kaktus is an absolutely mad looking action-platformer coming to Linux

    As a huge fan of games like Broforce, I'm always on the look out for another good action-platformer with over-the-top craziness and Flippin Kaktus looks pretty sharp.

  • Retro-inspired kart racer "Super Indie Karts" updated with a bunch of new tracks

    In need of a stylish retro-inspired kart racer? Super Indie Karts might be exactly what you're looking for. A recent update to the game added in a bunch of new tracks in the Knight Cup.

  • Sky Racket mixes together a shoot 'em up with a block-breaker and it's really fun

    Releasing sometime later this year, Double Dash Studios have merged together a block-breaker with a shoot 'em up to create something a little odd but it's very fun. Armed with nothing more than a fancy "laser tennis racket", you're not able to directly attack most enemies. Instead, you will bounce back their bullets to destroy blocks in your way. There's a few smaller enemies you can smack around with your racket though, but most of it is about bouncing bullets around.

  • Studio Attic Salt are bringing a very stylish looking Visual Novel "Misadventures of Laura Silver" to Linux

    Releasing next month, Turkish developer Studio Attic Salt are trying their hand at a Visual Novel with Misadventures of Laura Silver and it looks good. What they say is the first Turkish visual novel, the Misadventures of Laura Silver is planned as three-chapter novel with this being the first part. It follows "detective and gun enthusiast extraordinaire" Laura Silver and her companion, former police officer Orewell Cooper. They're sent over to Czechoslovakia to investigate reports of a mysterious creature lurking in the murky waters of Pilsen.

  • The in-development medieval RPG "Donensbourgh" had a huge upgrade recently

    Donensbourgh is one I highlighted only recently, a medieval RPG with no combat or violence that seemed promising. It just had a pretty massive upgrade to improve all of it. Definitely like the idea they're going for here. A single-player story-based experience, with some surprisingly beautiful looking graphics in certain areas with a focus on the late 13th century. With an aim to be on the realistic side, there's no spells or dragons or anything like that.

How to Find Broken Symlinks in Linux

This quick tip teaches you various ways to find all the broken symlinks in Linux command line. You’ll also learn to manage those broken soft links. Read more

