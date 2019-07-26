Linux Lite 4.6 RC1 Released
-
Linux Lite 4.6 RC1 Released
Linux Lite 4.6 RC1 is now available for testing.
-
Linux Lite 4.6 Enters Development Based on Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS, Here's What's New
Linux Lite creator Jerry Bezencon announced today that the Linux Lite 4.6 operating system is now in development, giving the community an early taste of what's coming in the next major release of this Ubuntu-based OS.
Highlights of the Linux Lite 4.6 release include a new theme selector in the Lite Welcome tool to make it easier for newcomers to select between the Light and Dark themes, along with a new Keyboard and Num Lock sections. Moreover, the Lite Sources utility has been updated with comments only about the Linux Lite repositories.
Another interesting addition to Linux Lite 4.6 is the CPU Performance mode plugin from the Xfce desktop environment (xfce4-cpufreq-plugin), which is now available as an option for the system tray. Users can select it and move it wherever they want by right-clicking on the Taskbar, then go to Panel > Add new items > CPU Frequency Monitor.
-
Linux Lite 4.6 RC1 is here
Summertime is great, isn't it? I mean, who doesn't like fun in the sun? Many, actually. While I do enjoy the outdoors and the beach, I am certainly more comfortable in front of a computer. And I am definitely not alone. If you are the same way, don't apologize for it -- embrace it! There's nothing wrong with being a homebody.
For instance, today, rather than go outdoors and risk being injured by the sun, why not install a Linux-based operating system instead? Hell, get even nerdier and geekier and install a pre-release Linux distro! There's a new such OS available for testing that you should try -- the Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 4.6 RC1.
-
today's howtos
Linux Mint Monthly News – July 2019
I’ll be very quick with the news this month as we’re getting very close to the stable release. First of all, I’d like to thank all the people who helped us test the BETA. Many bugs were identified and fixed in the last two weeks and that is thanks to you! I’d like to thank our donors and sponsors as well, and all the people who support our project financially. We entered QA testing again yesterday and we should be able to announce the stable release of Linux Mint 19.2 by the end of the week. We’ll also open up and announce an upgrade path for users of Linux Mint 19 and 19.1 before the week-end. Next week we’ll shift focus towards LMDE 3 and update it with Cinnamon 4.2 and all the new features from Linux Mint 19.2. I hope you have a great Summer (or Winter if you live in the Southern Hemisphere) and you’re as excited as we are with the upcoming new release!
Games: Pushy and Pully in Blockland, Collabora, Colony Survival, Flippin Kaktus, Super Indie Karts, Sky Racket, Misadventures of Laura Silver, Donensbourgh
How to Find Broken Symlinks in Linux
This quick tip teaches you various ways to find all the broken symlinks in Linux command line. You’ll also learn to manage those broken soft links.
