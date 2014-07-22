Language Selection

Radeon RX 5700 / RX 5700 XT Linux Gaming Performance With AMDGPU 5.3 + Mesa 19.2-devel

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 29th of July 2019 06:30:49 PM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
Gaming

Now that the flow of initial Navi fixes and optimizations has settled down for both the AMDGPU DRM kernel driver and the Mesa RADV/RadeonSI user-space driver components, here is a look at AMD Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT graphics card performance on Ubuntu Linux at the end of July, now three weeks after these 7nm graphics cards first shipped.

This round of testing features the Navi Radeon RX 5700 series tested with the very latest Linux 5.3 development kernel as of this past weekend, which is the first kernel featuring this Navi support. Since the initial merge earlier this month, there have already been some Navi 10 fixes that followed. On the OpenGL/Vulkan driver side, Mesa 19.2-devel is branching in early August and now has decent support for the Radeon RX 5700 series in place. Since the earlier RadeonSI support and the RADV Vulkan driver support that landed on launch day, there has continued to be a number of fixes to land, various new features, and different driver performance optimizations.

More AMD News

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 29th of July 2019 06:36:07 PM.
  • AMDVLK 2019.Q3.3 Released With More Navi Performance Tuning, Vulkan Extensions

    Two weeks after AMDVLK received initial Navi 10 support, another release of this official open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan Linux driver is now available. With this 2019.Q3.3 release there is performance optimizations for Navi as well as some new extensions.

    This morning's AMDVLK 2019.Q3.3 code drop brings performance tuning for Navi 10 with some of the affected games being DiRT 4, Total War: Warhammer II, and F1 2017. I will have out some Navi AMDVLK vs. RADV tests this week -- later today will be a fresh look at the RadeonSI/RADV performance.

  • Radeon GPU Profiler 1.6 Released With Navi/RDNA Support

    AMD's GPUOpen development team has kicked off the new week by releasing Radeon GPU Profiler 1.6, their open-source and cross-platform GPU profiling and analysis utility. With Radeon GPU Profiler 1.6 comes support for gathering insights on AMD Radeon RX 5000 "Navi" graphics processors.

    Navi/RDNA support is the headlining new feature for Radeon GPU Profiler 1.6. The release notes do mention though that the Linux support for RGP on the Radeon RX 5700/5700XT aren't completely baked, but it doesn't yet go into any details over those initial limitations. Additionally, the OpenCL profiling for Navi isn't yet complete and that's a limitation for both Windows and Linux.

More in Tux Machines

GNOME Desktop/GTK Leftovers

  • Andrei Lisita: Almost there

    All good things come to an end and so does the 2019 Google Summer of Code. With the last coding period having officially started my project is slowly approaching it’s last commit. Lately I have been working mostly on various issues regarding the looks and the behavior of the Savestates Manager, but there are also two new visible UI changes...

  • g_assert_finalize_object() in GLib 2.61.2

    One more API in this mini-series! g_assert_finalize_object(), which is available in GLib 2.61.2, which was released today. This one’s useful when writing tests (and only when writing tests). It’s been put together by Simon McVittie to implement the common pattern needed in tests, where you want to unref a GObject and assert that you just dropped the final reference to the object — i.e., check that no references to the object have been leaked in the test.

  • Finally TagEditor!

    After a lot of Merge Requests related with MBIDS and AcoustID, finally I started working on acoustid plugin. Before the logic was to return the recording with most sources. Now, we need to return multiple results. We need to retrieve first release belonging to each release group of each recording which matched with the given chromaprint.

Security: Cyberattack on Elasticseach, Available Updates, AT&T Liability and New HardenedBSD Release

  • Cyberattack on Elasticseach Databases turns DBs into Zombies/Botnets

    Recently a new cyberattack added into the list of Elasticsearch which is making Elasticsearch databases into Zombies or botnets. There is a list of attacks conducted on Elasticsearch databases in the past few years. The new one raises more tension among security experts due to its complexity and use of different tactics to evade security system and carry forward the attack successfully. Elasticsearch is a popular tool that helps companies managing billions of records in the database easily. Its source code is open and big companies like Netflix, Uber, Dell, and Adobe are already using Elasticsearch. I hope you now have an idea of how important it is for hackers to find vulnerabilities in this tool and exploit them to gain systems control. Recently, Trend Micro, a cybersecurity company revealed hackers have targetted publicly available Elasticsearch databases by delivering a backdoor as a payload. The attack requires multiple scripts to be executed on the system, starting from disabling the system firewall and stopping all the crypto mining processes running on the system. Once these tasks are completed successfully then hackers download another script to the server from a compromised or a grey website.

  • Security updates for Monday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (patch, sdl-image1.2, and unzip), Fedora (deepin-clone, dtkcore, dtkwidget, and sqlite), Mageia (virtualbox), openSUSE (firefox), and SUSE (cronie and firefox).

  • Court Will Decide If AT&T Is Liable For Cryptocurrency Theft Caused By Shoddy Security

    Wireless carriers are coming under increasing fire for failing to protect their users from SIM hijacking. The practice involves posing as a wireless customer, then fooling a wireless carrier to port the victim's cell phone number right out from underneath them, letting the attacker then pose as the customer to potentially devastating effect. Back in February, a man sued T-Mobile for failing to protect his account after a hacker pretending to be him, ported out his phone number, then managed to use his identity to steal thousands of dollars worth of cryptocoins. T-Mobile customers aren't the only users who've experienced this problem. US entrepreneur and cryptocurrency investor Michael Terpin sued AT&T last summer (pdf) for the same thing: somebody ran a SIM hijacking scam on AT&T, then stole his identity and, in turn, stole $23.8 million in cryptocurrency.

  • Stable release: HardenedBSD-stable 12-STABLE v1200059.2

Android Leftovers

Python Programming: Python Fire, Python's Mypy, PyPy JIT, "PyDev of the Week"

  • Python Fire v0.2.0 CLI library upgrades with new improvements

    Python Fire turns up with a new update. The latest release, version v0.2.0 adds some new improvements. This library auto-generates command line interfaces (CLI) from any Python object. You can call Fire on Python functions, classes, objects, dicts, or anything else! Python Fire heats things up with one spicy command: Fire. This open source library automatically generates command line interfaces from any Python object. It can be used as a tool for developing and debugging by calling Fire in the library. The latest release arrived on July 26, 2019. Version 0.2.0 improves a few things and makes some tweaks to the library. Let’s fan the flames and see what’s included in the update, as well as some uses and benefits.

  • Python's Mypy: Callables and Generators

    In my last two articles I've described some of the ways Mypy, a type checker for Python, can help identify potential problems with your code. [See "Introducing Mypy, an Experimental Optional Static Type Checker for Python" and "Python's Mypy—Advanced Usage".] For people (like me) who have enjoyed dynamic languages for a long time, Mypy might seem like a step backward. But given the many mission-critical projects being written in Python, often by large teams with limited communication and Python experience, some kind of type checking is an increasingly necessary evil. It's important to remember that Python, the language, isn't changing, and it isn't becoming statically typed. Mypy is a separate program, running outside Python, typically as part of a continuous integration (CI) system or invoked as part of a Git commit hook. The idea is that Mypy runs before you put your code into production, identifying where the data doesn't match the annotations you've made to your variables and function parameters. I'm going to focus on a few of Mypy's advanced features here. You might not encounter them very often, but even if you don't, it'll give you a better picture of the complexities associated with type checking, and how deeply the Mypy team is thinking about their work, and what tests need to be done. It'll also help you understand more about the ways people do type checking, and how to balance the beauty, flexibility and expressiveness of dynamic typing with the strictness and fewer errors of static typing.

  • PyPy JIT Now Running Well On 64-Bit ARM For Faster Performance

    Thanks to funding from Arm Holdings and Crossbar, the PyPy folks working on their speedy Python JIT implementation have extended it to support 64-bit ARM (AArch64) with compelling performance results. This performance-oriented Python implementation now supports x86, x86_64, PowerPC 64-bit, s390, ARM 32-bit, and now ARM 64-bit.

  • Mike Driscoll: PyDev of the Week: Ines Montani

    This week we welcome Ines Montani (@_inesmontani) as our PyDev of the Week! Ines is the Founder of Explosion AI and a core developer of the spaCy package, which is a Python package for Natural Language Processing. If you would like to know more about Ines, you can check out her website or her Github profile. Let’s take a few moments to get to know her better!

