Debian Outs First Linux Kernel Security Update for Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"
Released earlier this month, the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system just got its first Linux kernel security update, which addresses a security flaw (CVE-2019-13272) discovered by Google Project Zero's Jann Horn in Linux kernel's ptrace subsyste, which could let a local user obtain root privileges.
"Jann Horn discovered that the ptrace subsystem in the Linux kernel mishandles the management of the credentials of a process that wants to create a ptrace relationship, allowing a local user to obtain root privileges under certain scenarios," reads the security advisory published by Salvatore Bonaccorso last week.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 633 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNOME Desktop/GTK Leftovers
Security: Cyberattack on Elasticseach, Available Updates, AT&T Liability and New HardenedBSD Release
Android Leftovers
Python Programming: Python Fire, Python's Mypy, PyPy JIT, "PyDev of the Week"
Recent comments
1 hour 19 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
1 hour 54 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 5 min ago
3 hours 22 min ago
11 hours 23 min ago
12 hours 7 min ago