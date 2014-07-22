Linus Torvalds prepares to wave goodbye to Linux floppy drives
When Linus Torvalds first created Linux in 1991, he built it on a 386-powered PC with a floppy drive. Things change. In 2012, Torvalds bid the i386 processor adieu saying, "I'm not sentimental. Good riddance." Now, it's the floppy drive's turn to bid Linux adieu.
Torvalds has declared the floppy drive project "orphaned."
Why? Because floppy drives have become historical relics. No one's using them. Indeed, Jiří Kosina, the Czech Linux kernel developer in charge of the floppy drive driver, said he "no longer has working hardware."
Torvalds continued, "Actual working physical floppy hardware is getting hard to find, and while Willy was able to test this, I think the driver can be considered pretty much dead from an actual hardware standpoint. The hardware that is still sold seems to be mainly USB-based, which doesn't use this legacy driver at all."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 150 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNOME Desktop/GTK Leftovers
Security: Cyberattack on Elasticseach, Available Updates, AT&T Liability and New HardenedBSD Release
Android Leftovers
Python Programming: Python Fire, Python's Mypy, PyPy JIT, "PyDev of the Week"
Recent comments
1 hour 19 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
1 hour 54 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 5 min ago
3 hours 22 min ago
11 hours 23 min ago
12 hours 7 min ago