Python Programming Leftovers
-
Stack Abuse: Serverless Python Application Development with AWS Chalice
In software development, we are constantly building solutions for end-users that solve a particular problem or ease/automate a certain process. Therefore, designing and building the software is not the only part of the process as we have to make the software available to the intended users.
For web-based applications, deployment is a very important aspect and part of the process since the application not only needs to work, but also needs to work for many users concurrently and be highly available.
Some of the deployment options that are available to us include buying our own server hardware and deploying our applications or renting server space in other companies. This comes at a cost not only of the resources needed to acquire them, but also the maintenance costs and personnel to monitor the server resources.
-
Release of Relatorio 0.9.0
Relatorio is a templating library which provides a way to easily output several kinds of files but mainly OpenDocument.
-
HTML Parser — Developer Tools
This article contains a shortlist with a few code blocks written in Python on top of BeautifulSoup library, used by me to process and manipulate HTML files.
-
Pylint false positives
In some recent discussion on Reddit, I claimed that, for cases where I’m already using flake8, it seemed as though 95% of Pylint’s reported problems were false positives. Others had very different experiences, so I was intrigued enough to actually do some measurements.
[...]
I took part of the code from a side project where I don’t use Pylint, ran Pylint (with some very basic tuning) and tried to analyse the result in terms of helpful warnings compared to false positives etc.
-
Understanding the Python Traceback
Python prints a traceback when an exception is raised in your code. The traceback output can be a bit overwhelming if you’re seeing it for the first time or you don’t know what it’s telling you. But the Python traceback has a wealth of information that can help you diagnose and fix the reason for the exception being raised in your code. Understanding what information a Python traceback provides is vital to becoming a better Python programmer.
-
Automated Report Generation with Papermill: Part 2
Welcome to part 2 of this two-part series post about automating report generation using python, jupyter, papermill, and a couple of other tools.
In the first part, we covered 4 main important processes that are part of the automation process. In this second and final part, we will bring everything together and build our report automation system.
Note: This code was written in python 3.7. You might have to adapt the code for older versions of python.
-
NumPy 1.17.0 released
The NumPy team has announced the release of NumPy 1.17.0. NumPy is a fundamental package for scientific computing with Python. "The 1.17.0 release contains a number of new features that should substantially improve its performance and usefulness. The Python versions supported are 3.5-3.7, note that Python 2.7 has been dropped."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 577 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
One More Reason Elementary OS Is Ideal For New Linux Users
Other Linux distributions like Ubuntu MATE and Ubuntu Budgie have great Welcome apps that pop up after you've installed the OS, giving you a tour (albeit a wordy one) of key functionality and features. I have to say I sincerely love elementary's take on the first-run experience, because it's not only elegant but modular. Let's say you're a first-time user. You've just installed elementary OS. After you create your user account and log in, you'll see the optional six-step Onboarding app. Here, you can switch on the Night Light, toggle on or off Location Services, set up some Housekeeping (this periodically deletes temporary and trashed files for you), or jump into the AppCenter to download some software. it's not wordy, and the associated icons alone are enough to explain what each feature is. It gets better though, and this is where I think elementary separates itself from the pack. The elementary OS devs entertained what might happen if major new features were introduced "mid-cycle," and not during a typical point release upgrade. The solution was to simply show existing users a scaled down version of the Onboarding app with only those new features. It avoids repetition and keeps things streamlined.
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
Python Programming Leftovers
SUSE displaces Red Hat @ Istanbul Technical University
Did you know the third-oldest engineering sciences university in the world is in Turkey? Founded in 1773, Istanbul Technical University (ITU) is one of the oldest universities in Turkey. It trains more than 40,000 students in a wide range of science, technology and engineering disciplines. The third-oldest engineering sciences university selected the oldest Enterprise Linux company. Awesome match of experience! The university ditched the half-closed/half-open Red Hat products and went for truly open, open source solutions from SUSE.
Recent comments
12 min 49 sec ago
22 min 4 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 36 min ago
7 hours 11 min ago
7 hours 22 min ago
7 hours 37 min ago
7 hours 47 min ago
7 hours 49 min ago