today's leftovers
NVIDIA have three new Linux driver releases out today
Today, NVIDIA have released a new stable driver update in addition to an updated Vulkan beta driver and a new OpenGL beta driver.
NVIDIA 430.40 Linux Driver Released With RTX 2080 SUPER Support, RTX 3000 Max-Q
NVIDIA's Unix/Linux graphics driver team has kicked off a new week by introducing the 430.40 long-lived driver release.
New GPU support with this NVIDIA 430.40 Linux update is handling of the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER and Quadro RTX 3000 Max-Q graphics. Sadly no RTX SUPER Linux tests still as NVIDIA seems uninterested in Linux tests with these recent SUPER models.
The NVIDIA 430.40 Linux driver also fixes a kernel issue when built with CONFIG_HOTPLUG_CPU and support in the NVIDIA installer for systems that provide their ncurses library with the wide character ABI only.
OSNEXUS and Pogo Linux Announce New StorageDirector Q-Series Storage Appliance for Multimedia Streaming and Active Archive of Media Content
OSNEXUS and Pogo Linux will demonstrate the new solution alongside syGlass, a scientific VR software provider, at SIGGRAPH 2019 happening July 30th to August 1st at the Los Angeles Convention Center at booth number 720.
The StorageDirector Q-Series combines the QuantaStor software-defined storage platform with Pogo-certified hardware to provide enhanced streaming and active archiving of digital content with enterprise-class availability and data services in a fully-integrated, high-capacity storage system. Additionally, the StorageDirector Q-Series storage solution provides industry-leading media processing capabilities while affording the operational agility and flexibility to handle unexpected media workflow demands.
Introduction Fedora CoreOS (FCOS) with Benjamin Gilbert and Ben Breard (Red Hat) – OpenShift Commons Briefing
Fedora CoreOS is the new container-centric operating system from the Fedora community and Red Hat.
In this briefing, Benjamin Gilbert, Fedora CoreOS technical lead, and Ben Breard, product manager, describe how Fedora CoreOS supports immutable infrastructure to make clusters easier to manage and also discuss future development plans, including integration with OKD.
Fedora CoreOS is an automatically updating, minimal, monolithic, container-focused operating system, designed for clusters but also operable standalone, optimized for Kubernetes, but also great without it. It aims to combine the best of both CoreOS Container Linux and Fedora Atomic Host, integrating technology like Ignition from Container Linux with rpm-ostree and SELinux hardening from Project Atomic. Its goal is to provide the best container host to run containerized workloads securely and at scale.
Candy Tsai: Outreachy Week 8 – Week 9: Remote or In-Office Working
The Week 9 blog prompt recommended by Outreachy was to write about my career goals. To be honest, this is a really hard topic for me. As long as a career path involves some form of coding, creating and learning new things, I’m willing to take it on. The best situation could be that it is also doing something good for the society. This might be because that “something that I am too passionate for” doesn’t yet exist in my life. For now, I wish I’d still be coding 5 years from now. It’s just that simple. The only thing that I would like to see improvement upon is gender balance for this industry.
linux.conf.au proposal deadline extended
For those didn't quite get around to putting in a proposal for linux.conf.au 2020 (Gold Coast, January 13 to 17), there's another chance: the proposal deadline has been extended to August 11. "We have heard that some of you would like a bit more time to submit your proposals for linux.conf.au 2020. So, we have decided to extend the due date by two weeks to help everyone have a chance to submit."
Mozilla WebThings Gateway open source router firmware now available
Mozilla has this week announced the release of version 0.9 of its WebThings Gateway firmware for wireless routers, making the first experimental builds for the companies first target router hardware, the Turris Omnia.
Based on the open source OpenWrt operating system Mozilla explains that the firmware features a “new first-time setup experience which enables you to configure the gateway as a router and Wi-Fi access point itself, rather than connecting to an existing Wi-Fi network.”
Mozilla is also planning to add support for other wireless routers and router developer boards in the near future. As well as these new OpenWrt builds for routers, Mozilla will also continue to support the existing Raspbian-based builds for the Raspberry Pi range of mini PC systems.
IRL (podcast): The Tech Worker Resistance
There's a movement building within tech. Workers are demanding higher standards from their companies — and because of their unique skills and talent, they have the leverage to get attention. Walkouts and sit-ins. Picket protests and petitions. Shareholder resolutions, and open letters. These are the new tools of tech workers, increasingly emboldened to speak out. And, as they do that, they expose the underbellies of their companies' ethics and values or perceived lack of them.
In this episode of IRL, host Manoush Zomorodi meets with Rebecca Stack-Martinez, an Uber driver fed up with being treated like an extension of the app; Jack Poulson, who left Google over ethical concerns with a secret search engine being built for China; and Rebecca Sheppard, who works at Amazon and pushes for innovation on climate change from within. EFF Executive Director Cindy Cohn explains why this movement is happening now, and why it matters for all of us.
How Ford Lost $181 Million Betting on a Technology Startup—Data Sheet
In May, 2016, two months after former Steelcase CEO Jim Hackett left the board of automaker Ford to become head of its “mobility services” unit, Ford invested $182 million in a Silicon Valley company called Pivotal Software. “The investment is part of Ford’s expansion to be both an auto and a mobility company,” Ford said at the time. The emphasis was theirs. Hackett subsequently became CEO of Ford and has staked his tenure on Ford’s mobility future.
One More Reason Elementary OS Is Ideal For New Linux Users
Other Linux distributions like Ubuntu MATE and Ubuntu Budgie have great Welcome apps that pop up after you've installed the OS, giving you a tour (albeit a wordy one) of key functionality and features. I have to say I sincerely love elementary's take on the first-run experience, because it's not only elegant but modular. Let's say you're a first-time user. You've just installed elementary OS. After you create your user account and log in, you'll see the optional six-step Onboarding app. Here, you can switch on the Night Light, toggle on or off Location Services, set up some Housekeeping (this periodically deletes temporary and trashed files for you), or jump into the AppCenter to download some software. it's not wordy, and the associated icons alone are enough to explain what each feature is. It gets better though, and this is where I think elementary separates itself from the pack. The elementary OS devs entertained what might happen if major new features were introduced "mid-cycle," and not during a typical point release upgrade. The solution was to simply show existing users a scaled down version of the Onboarding app with only those new features. It avoids repetition and keeps things streamlined.
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
Python Programming Leftovers
SUSE displaces Red Hat @ Istanbul Technical University
Did you know the third-oldest engineering sciences university in the world is in Turkey? Founded in 1773, Istanbul Technical University (ITU) is one of the oldest universities in Turkey. It trains more than 40,000 students in a wide range of science, technology and engineering disciplines. The third-oldest engineering sciences university selected the oldest Enterprise Linux company. Awesome match of experience! The university ditched the half-closed/half-open Red Hat products and went for truly open, open source solutions from SUSE.
