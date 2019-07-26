Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 30th of July 2019 01:58:24 AM Filed under
Misc
  • NVIDIA have three new Linux driver releases out today

    Today, NVIDIA have released a new stable driver update in addition to an updated Vulkan beta driver and a new OpenGL beta driver.

  • NVIDIA 430.40 Linux Driver Released With RTX 2080 SUPER Support, RTX 3000 Max-Q

    NVIDIA's Unix/Linux graphics driver team has kicked off a new week by introducing the 430.40 long-lived driver release.

    New GPU support with this NVIDIA 430.40 Linux update is handling of the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER and Quadro RTX 3000 Max-Q graphics. Sadly no RTX SUPER Linux tests still as NVIDIA seems uninterested in Linux tests with these recent SUPER models.

    The NVIDIA 430.40 Linux driver also fixes a kernel issue when built with CONFIG_HOTPLUG_CPU and support in the NVIDIA installer for systems that provide their ncurses library with the wide character ABI only.

  • OSNEXUS and Pogo Linux Announce New StorageDirector Q-Series Storage Appliance for Multimedia Streaming and Active Archive of Media Content

    OSNEXUS and Pogo Linux will demonstrate the new solution alongside syGlass, a scientific VR software provider, at SIGGRAPH 2019 happening July 30th to August 1st at the Los Angeles Convention Center at booth number 720.

    The StorageDirector Q-Series combines the QuantaStor software-defined storage platform with Pogo-certified hardware to provide enhanced streaming and active archiving of digital content with enterprise-class availability and data services in a fully-integrated, high-capacity storage system. Additionally, the StorageDirector Q-Series storage solution provides industry-leading media processing capabilities while affording the operational agility and flexibility to handle unexpected media workflow demands.

  • Introduction Fedora CoreOS (FCOS) with Benjamin Gilbert and Ben Breard (Red Hat) – OpenShift Commons Briefing

    Fedora CoreOS is the new container-centric operating system from the Fedora community and Red Hat.

    In this briefing, Benjamin Gilbert, Fedora CoreOS technical lead, and Ben Breard, product manager, describe how Fedora CoreOS supports immutable infrastructure to make clusters easier to manage and also discuss future development plans, including integration with OKD.

    Fedora CoreOS is an automatically updating, minimal, monolithic, container-focused operating system, designed for clusters but also operable standalone, optimized for Kubernetes, but also great without it. It aims to combine the best of both CoreOS Container Linux and Fedora Atomic Host, integrating technology like Ignition from Container Linux with rpm-ostree and SELinux hardening from Project Atomic. Its goal is to provide the best container host to run containerized workloads securely and at scale.

  • Candy Tsai: Outreachy Week 8 – Week 9: Remote or In-Office Working

    The Week 9 blog prompt recommended by Outreachy was to write about my career goals. To be honest, this is a really hard topic for me. As long as a career path involves some form of coding, creating and learning new things, I’m willing to take it on. The best situation could be that it is also doing something good for the society. This might be because that “something that I am too passionate for” doesn’t yet exist in my life. For now, I wish I’d still be coding 5 years from now. It’s just that simple. The only thing that I would like to see improvement upon is gender balance for this industry.

  • linux.conf.au proposal deadline extended

    For those didn't quite get around to putting in a proposal for linux.conf.au 2020 (Gold Coast, January 13 to 17), there's another chance: the proposal deadline has been extended to August 11. "We have heard that some of you would like a bit more time to submit your proposals for linux.conf.au 2020. So, we have decided to extend the due date by two weeks to help everyone have a chance to submit."

  • Mozilla WebThings Gateway open source router firmware now available

    Mozilla has this week announced the release of version 0.9 of its WebThings Gateway firmware for wireless routers, making the first experimental builds for the companies first target router hardware, the Turris Omnia.

    Based on the open source OpenWrt operating system Mozilla explains that the firmware features a “new first-time setup experience which enables you to configure the gateway as a router and Wi-Fi access point itself, rather than connecting to an existing Wi-Fi network.”

    Mozilla is also planning to add support for other wireless routers and router developer boards in the near future. As well as these new OpenWrt builds for routers, Mozilla will also continue to support the existing Raspbian-based builds for the Raspberry Pi range of mini PC systems.

  • IRL (podcast): The Tech Worker Resistance

    There's a movement building within tech. Workers are demanding higher standards from their companies — and because of their unique skills and talent, they have the leverage to get attention. Walkouts and sit-ins. Picket protests and petitions. Shareholder resolutions, and open letters. These are the new tools of tech workers, increasingly emboldened to speak out. And, as they do that, they expose the underbellies of their companies' ethics and values or perceived lack of them.

    In this episode of IRL, host Manoush Zomorodi meets with Rebecca Stack-Martinez, an Uber driver fed up with being treated like an extension of the app; Jack Poulson, who left Google over ethical concerns with a secret search engine being built for China; and Rebecca Sheppard, who works at Amazon and pushes for innovation on climate change from within. EFF Executive Director Cindy Cohn explains why this movement is happening now, and why it matters for all of us.

  • How Ford Lost $181 Million Betting on a Technology Startup—Data Sheet

    In May, 2016, two months after former Steelcase CEO Jim Hackett left the board of automaker Ford to become head of its “mobility services” unit, Ford invested $182 million in a Silicon Valley company called Pivotal Software. “The investment is part of Ford’s expansion to be both an auto and a mobility company,” Ford said at the time. The emphasis was theirs. Hackett subsequently became CEO of Ford and has staked his tenure on Ford’s mobility future.

»

More in Tux Machines

One More Reason Elementary OS Is Ideal For New Linux Users

Other Linux distributions like Ubuntu MATE and Ubuntu Budgie have great Welcome apps that pop up after you've installed the OS, giving you a tour (albeit a wordy one) of key functionality and features. I have to say I sincerely love elementary's take on the first-run experience, because it's not only elegant but modular. Let's say you're a first-time user. You've just installed elementary OS. After you create your user account and log in, you'll see the optional six-step Onboarding app. Here, you can switch on the Night Light, toggle on or off Location Services, set up some Housekeeping (this periodically deletes temporary and trashed files for you), or jump into the AppCenter to download some software. it's not wordy, and the associated icons alone are enough to explain what each feature is. It gets better though, and this is where I think elementary separates itself from the pack. The elementary OS devs entertained what might happen if major new features were introduced "mid-cycle," and not during a typical point release upgrade. The solution was to simply show existing users a scaled down version of the Onboarding app with only those new features. It avoids repetition and keeps things streamlined. Read more

Open Hardware and Linux Devices

  • A New KiCAD Tutorial Hits The Scene

    KiCAD has a rightfully earned image problem regarding beginners. The shiny new version 5 has improved things (and we’re very excited for v6!) but the tool is a bit obtuse even when coming from a electronics design background, so we’re always excited to see new learning material. [Mike Watts] is the latest to join the esteemed group of people willing to export their knowledge with his KiCAD tutorial series on GitHub that takes the aspiring user from schematic through fab and assembly.

  • Alibaba’s open source processor targets complex cloud workloads like 5G

    If demanding telecoms workloads like virtualized RAN and 5G core are to move to the public cloud, the cloud providers will need to ensure their infrastructure is based on processors capable of supporting these functions. Suppliers like Intel are already investing in accelerators to surround their processors, for cloud hardware that can cope with artificial intelligence (AI), vRAN and other very high performance tasks. But in some cases, the webscalers themselves are also designing or commissioning their own processors to meet the demands of the new generation of cloud-based services and make sure their clouds are a match for specialized private cloud platforms. Google, Amazon AWS and others have periodically announced such developments, raising new challenges for Intel and other…

  • A digital tally list for hackerspaces

    Overall our plan is to write a digital tally list in two weeks, going from idea to running prototype. This tally list should support donations with a variable amount, drinks with set price, as well as assorted items like the workshop fee. It also needs to support rudimentary user management and some kind of admin interface. All users will be verified by RFID. Currently consumption is logged into a monthly log-file, so we can easily handle the payments. Users are managed by the UI itself, we just have to put the initial UID into a json file. Drink prices are read from JSON and a price update requires a restart of the app. The app itself will run on a Raspberry PI with an attached 7" display and an RFID reader attached via the serial port. The entire app is written in Python with a QML frontend. I'm ordering the RFID hardware and the display this week, so we have a full weekend of hacking ahead of us.

  • Snapdragon 410-based module offers 96Boards and touch-panel eval kits

    Keith & Koep’s tiny, Linux-ready “Myon I” module features the quad -A53 Snapdragon 410 with up to 8GB eMMC, extended temp support, and an optional WiFi/BT/GPS module. The Myon I powers a “ConXM” carrier and “i-PAN M7 CoverLens Touchpanel PC.” Keith & Koep, which offers a line of SODIMM-style “Trizeps” computer-on-modules such as the recent i.MX8M-based Trizeps VIII and i.MX8M Mini-driven Trizeps VIII Mini, is introducing a Myon I module with a smaller 48 x 32 x 4.2mm footprint and no edge connector. While the Trizeps line started out with Marvell XScale processors before moving on to Freescale/NXP i.MX SoCs, the Myon I taps Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 410.

Python Programming Leftovers

  • Stack Abuse: Serverless Python Application Development with AWS Chalice

    In software development, we are constantly building solutions for end-users that solve a particular problem or ease/automate a certain process. Therefore, designing and building the software is not the only part of the process as we have to make the software available to the intended users. For web-based applications, deployment is a very important aspect and part of the process since the application not only needs to work, but also needs to work for many users concurrently and be highly available. Some of the deployment options that are available to us include buying our own server hardware and deploying our applications or renting server space in other companies. This comes at a cost not only of the resources needed to acquire them, but also the maintenance costs and personnel to monitor the server resources.

  • Release of Relatorio 0.9.0

    Relatorio is a templating library which provides a way to easily output several kinds of files but mainly OpenDocument.

  • HTML Parser — Developer Tools

    This article contains a shortlist with a few code blocks written in Python on top of BeautifulSoup library, used by me to process and manipulate HTML files.

  • Pylint false positives

    In some recent discussion on Reddit, I claimed that, for cases where I’m already using flake8, it seemed as though 95% of Pylint’s reported problems were false positives. Others had very different experiences, so I was intrigued enough to actually do some measurements. [...] I took part of the code from a side project where I don’t use Pylint, ran Pylint (with some very basic tuning) and tried to analyse the result in terms of helpful warnings compared to false positives etc.

  • Understanding the Python Traceback

    Python prints a traceback when an exception is raised in your code. The traceback output can be a bit overwhelming if you’re seeing it for the first time or you don’t know what it’s telling you. But the Python traceback has a wealth of information that can help you diagnose and fix the reason for the exception being raised in your code. Understanding what information a Python traceback provides is vital to becoming a better Python programmer.

  • Automated Report Generation with Papermill: Part 2

    Welcome to part 2 of this two-part series post about automating report generation using python, jupyter, papermill, and a couple of other tools. In the first part, we covered 4 main important processes that are part of the automation process. In this second and final part, we will bring everything together and build our report automation system. Note: This code was written in python 3.7. You might have to adapt the code for older versions of python.

  • NumPy 1.17.0 released

    The NumPy team has announced the release of NumPy 1.17.0. NumPy is a fundamental package for scientific computing with Python. "The 1.17.0 release contains a number of new features that should substantially improve its performance and usefulness. The Python versions supported are 3.5-3.7, note that Python 2.7 has been dropped."

SUSE displaces Red Hat @ Istanbul Technical University

Did you know the third-oldest engineering sciences university in the world is in Turkey? Founded in 1773, Istanbul Technical University (ITU) is one of the oldest universities in Turkey. It trains more than 40,000 students in a wide range of science, technology and engineering disciplines. The third-oldest engineering sciences university selected the oldest Enterprise Linux company. Awesome match of experience! The university ditched the half-closed/half-open Red Hat products and went for truly open, open source solutions from SUSE. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6