Other Linux distributions like Ubuntu MATE and Ubuntu Budgie have great Welcome apps that pop up after you've installed the OS, giving you a tour (albeit a wordy one) of key functionality and features. I have to say I sincerely love elementary's take on the first-run experience, because it's not only elegant but modular. Let's say you're a first-time user. You've just installed elementary OS. After you create your user account and log in, you'll see the optional six-step Onboarding app. Here, you can switch on the Night Light, toggle on or off Location Services, set up some Housekeeping (this periodically deletes temporary and trashed files for you), or jump into the AppCenter to download some software. it's not wordy, and the associated icons alone are enough to explain what each feature is. It gets better though, and this is where I think elementary separates itself from the pack. The elementary OS devs entertained what might happen if major new features were introduced "mid-cycle," and not during a typical point release upgrade. The solution was to simply show existing users a scaled down version of the Onboarding app with only those new features. It avoids repetition and keeps things streamlined.

So where does one start with Linux on a Chromebook? I’ll be writing up a series of posts to help answer that question, starting today with the basics of the Linux command line. You may not need all of these commands as Linux becomes even more integrated with Chrome OS, but they’re good to know regardless. In the future, I’ll share some more advanced useful Linux features, some of the apps you might want to use for certain instances and more. To level-set everyone, here’s a high-level explanation of what you actually have – and what you don’t – when it comes to Linux on a Chromebook. When most non-Linux users think about the open-source platform, they imagine something that doesn’t quite look like Windows nor macOS but can be similar.

Open Hardware and Linux Devices A New KiCAD Tutorial Hits The Scene KiCAD has a rightfully earned image problem regarding beginners. The shiny new version 5 has improved things (and we’re very excited for v6!) but the tool is a bit obtuse even when coming from a electronics design background, so we’re always excited to see new learning material. [Mike Watts] is the latest to join the esteemed group of people willing to export their knowledge with his KiCAD tutorial series on GitHub that takes the aspiring user from schematic through fab and assembly.

Alibaba’s open source processor targets complex cloud workloads like 5G If demanding telecoms workloads like virtualized RAN and 5G core are to move to the public cloud, the cloud providers will need to ensure their infrastructure is based on processors capable of supporting these functions. Suppliers like Intel are already investing in accelerators to surround their processors, for cloud hardware that can cope with artificial intelligence (AI), vRAN and other very high performance tasks. But in some cases, the webscalers themselves are also designing or commissioning their own processors to meet the demands of the new generation of cloud-based services and make sure their clouds are a match for specialized private cloud platforms. Google, Amazon AWS and others have periodically announced such developments, raising new challenges for Intel and other…

A digital tally list for hackerspaces Overall our plan is to write a digital tally list in two weeks, going from idea to running prototype. This tally list should support donations with a variable amount, drinks with set price, as well as assorted items like the workshop fee. It also needs to support rudimentary user management and some kind of admin interface. All users will be verified by RFID. Currently consumption is logged into a monthly log-file, so we can easily handle the payments. Users are managed by the UI itself, we just have to put the initial UID into a json file. Drink prices are read from JSON and a price update requires a restart of the app. The app itself will run on a Raspberry PI with an attached 7" display and an RFID reader attached via the serial port. The entire app is written in Python with a QML frontend. I'm ordering the RFID hardware and the display this week, so we have a full weekend of hacking ahead of us.

Snapdragon 410-based module offers 96Boards and touch-panel eval kits Keith & Koep’s tiny, Linux-ready “Myon I” module features the quad -A53 Snapdragon 410 with up to 8GB eMMC, extended temp support, and an optional WiFi/BT/GPS module. The Myon I powers a “ConXM” carrier and “i-PAN M7 CoverLens Touchpanel PC.” Keith & Koep, which offers a line of SODIMM-style “Trizeps” computer-on-modules such as the recent i.MX8M-based Trizeps VIII and i.MX8M Mini-driven Trizeps VIII Mini, is introducing a Myon I module with a smaller 48 x 32 x 4.2mm footprint and no edge connector. While the Trizeps line started out with Marvell XScale processors before moving on to Freescale/NXP i.MX SoCs, the Myon I taps Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 410.