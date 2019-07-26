Programming: LLVM 9.0 RC1, Python, C++ and GCC
-
[llvm-dev] [9.0.0 Release] Release Candidate 1 is here
Hi everyone, 9.0.0-rc1 was just tagged from the release_90 branch at r367217 (tagged as llvmorg-9.0.0-rc1 in the Git monorepo). Source code and docs are available at https://prereleases.llvm.org/9.0.0/#rc1 Binaries will be added as they become available. Please file bug reports for any issues you find as blockers of https://llvm.org/PR42474 Release testers: please start your engines, run the script, share your results, and upload binaries. Thanks, Hans
-
LLVM 9.0-RC1 Arrives For Testing
While LLVM 9.0 was branched nearly two weeks ago and it was anticipated that the release candidate would immediately follow, only yesterday did 9.0-RC1 materialize.
Ongoing LLVM release manager Hans Wennborg managed to clear LLVM 9.0-RC1 for release on Monday. The very brief announcement can be read on llvm-dev.
The nearly two week delay was due to Wennborg working to address some LLVM issues prior to tagging this first release candidate.
-
Clojure Clash | Coder Radio 368
Mike and Wes debate the merits, and aesthetics, of Clojure in this week's rowdy language check-in.
Plus why everyone's talking about the sensitivty conjecture, speedy TLS with rust, and more!
-
Python Bytes: #141 Debugging with f-strings coming in Python 3.8
To new programmers joining the field, especially those without CS degrees, it can feel like the title is safe-guarded. Only bestowed on the select that have proven themselves.
-
Precision Recall Curve Simplified
This article outlines precision recall curve and how it is used in real-world data science application. It includes explanation of how it is different from ROC curve. It also highlights limitation of ROC curve and how it can be solved via area under precision-recall curve. This article also covers implementation of area under precision recall curve in Python, R and SAS.
-
Use Blockchain API to retrieve the Bitcoin exchange rate within the 15 minutes period of the time
Hello and welcome back, in this article we will continue to develop the cryptocurrency application. In the previous few chapters, we had only used the cryptocompare API to make the REST call but in this chapter, we will add in the blockchain package which has the exchangerates module that we can use to retrieve the 15 minutes period of the time of the Bitcoin / major world currencies pair exchange rate. Since we will load the data from blockchain once the user has pressed the load button, we can now safely ignore the data from the previous cryptocompare rest call.
-
Excellent Free Books to Learn C++
-
Using Python to explore Google's Natural Language API
-
Python for NLP: Movie Sentiment Analysis using Deep Learning in Keras
This is the 17th article in my series of articles on Python for NLP. In the last article, we started our discussion about deep learning for natural language processing.
The previous article was focused primarily towards word embeddings, where we saw how the word embeddings can be used to convert text to a corresponding dense vector, which can be subsequently used as input to any deep learning model. We perform basic classification task using word embeddings. We used custom dataset that contained 16 imaginary reviews about movies. Furthermore, the classification algorithms were trained and tested on same data. Finally, we only used a densely connected neural network to test our algorithm.
-
AMD Zen 2 "Znver2" Compiler Optimizations Back-Ported For GCC 9.2 Compiler
Last week I wrote about the GCC 10 compiler picking up a new scheduler model and cost tables for AMD Zen 2 CPUs to build off the initial "znver2" microarchitecture target from last year. Fortunately, those Znver2-specific improvements have now been back-ported to the GCC 9 compiler branch so it will see user systems with not as long of a wait until GCC 10 stable.
SUSE compiler engineer Jan Hubicka who worked out the scheduler model and cost table adjustments for Znver2 has now back-ported the changes to gcc-9-branch. With GCC 10.1 as the first GCC 10 stable release not due out until Q2'2020, this back-porting will allow it to see user systems sooner.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 656 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
5 Free Partition Managers for Linux
Usually, you decide the disk partitions while installing the OS. But, what if you need to modify the partitions sometime after the installation. You just can’t go back to the setup screen in any way. So, that is where partition managers (or accurately disk partition managers) come in handy. In most of the cases, you do not need to separately install the partition manager because it comes pre-installed. Also, it is worth noting that you can either opt for a command-line based partition manager or something with a GUI.
Graphics: AMD Graphics on Linux, MoltenVK Now Supports More Vulkan Extensions
Games: Valve, Mono Trap and Bash Shell Games
Programming: LLVM 9.0 RC1, Python, C++ and GCC
Recent comments
21 min 28 sec ago
24 min 11 sec ago
27 min 14 sec ago
41 min 47 sec ago
47 min 44 sec ago
49 min 12 sec ago
50 min 58 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
3 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago