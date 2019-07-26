KDE Plasma 5.16.4 Desktop Environment Released with 18 Changes, Update Now
KDE Plasma 5.16.4 is now available three weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.16.3 update as yet another bugfix release in an attempt to keep the KDE Plasma 5.16 desktop environment as stable and reliable as possible. KDE Plasma 5.16.4 is not as big in changes as previous maintenance releases as it only includes a total of 18 bug fixes and improvements.
"Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.16.4. Plasma 5.16 was released in June with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds three week's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," reads today's announcement.
