Blender 2.80
Thanks to the new modern 3D viewport you will be able to display a scene optimized for the task you are performing. A new Workbench render engine was designed for getting work done in the viewport, supporting tasks like scene layout, modeling and sculpting. The engine also feature overlays, providing fine control over which utilities are visible on top of the render.
Overlays also work on top of Eevee and Cycles render previews, so you can edit and paint the scene with full shading.
Also: Blender 2.80 Officially Released With Its Revamped UI, Eevee PBR Renderer
