Programming: Python, Bash and HTML
How to drop one or more columns in Pandas Dataframe
In this tutorial, we will cover how to drop or remove one or multiple columns from pandas dataframe.
Dictionaries in Python
Python provides a composite data type called a dictionary, which is similar to a list in that it is a collection of objects.
Here’s what you’ll learn in this course: You’ll cover the basic characteristics of Python dictionaries and learn how to access and manage dictionary data. Once you’ve finished this course, you’ll have a good sense of when a dictionary is the appropriate data type to use and know how to use it.
How to trim string in bash
Sometimes it requires to remove characters from the starting and end of the string data which is called trimming. There is a built-in function named trim() for trimming in many standard programming languages. Bash has no built-in function to trim string data. But many options are available in bash to remove unwanted characters from string data, such as parameter expansion, sed, awk, xargs, etc. How you can trim string in bash is shown in this tutorial by using different examples.
OpenCV Crash Course for Python Developers
Bash eval command
Find Length of String in Bash
Bash Parameter Expansion
HTML Text Snippet Extension
I often need to quickly test a snippet of HTML, mostly to see how it interacts with our accessibility APIs.
Instead of creating some throwaway HTML file each time, I find it easier to paste in the HTML in devtools, or even make a data URI.
Collabora Brings VR Support to Linux Desktop Environments, Sponsored by Valve
Sponsored by Valve, the xrdesktop project is developed by Collabora and designed to integrate into existing desktop environments like KDE and GNOME, making them running in virtual reality (VR) runtimes. It does that by rendering windows in 3D space, allowing users to manipulate them with VR controllers and headsets. "This integration of xrdesktop into the window managers enables mirroring existing windows into XR and to synthesize desktop input through XR actions. xrdesktop can be run as a dedicated scene application, but it also features an overlay mode, where desktop windows are overlaid over any other running VR application," explains Collabora's Lubosz Sarnecki.
