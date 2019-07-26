Android Leftovers
-
Android warning: Terrifying malware hiding in 'popular apps' - are you affected?
-
Hacker Uses Porn To Lure Victims to Download Android Ransomware
-
Update Your Android Device Now To Block New Video Malware
-
Google Play Protect Performs Worst In Android Anti-Malware Test
-
Surprise: The first device to get Huawei’s Android alternative isn’t a phone
-
Huawei Can't Guarantee Mate 30 Will Ship With Android, But Will Be 'Ready' With Alternative OS
-
How to Change Bluetooth Codecs and Improve Wireless Audio Quality on Your Android Phone for Free
-
Google Reportedly To Replace Voice Search On Android Devices
-
Google swaps ‘voice search’ on Android for Google Assistant
-
You can now run Android on a Nintendo Switch
-
[Update: Official announcement] Android Auto redesign is now rolling out, for real this time
-
N. Korean company releases new smart TV with Android OS, voice control function
-
Honor 10 and Honor 8X confirmed via Twitter to get the Android Q update
-
Nokia 9.1 with a better camera, Android Q launching in Q4 2019
-
OnePlus 7 Pro review: The best Android phone value of 2019
-
Arris launches its first US Android TV STB with TDS Telecom
-
AirDroid Helps Businesses Remotely Control and Manage Android Devices
-
Unihertz Titan first impressions: Big, rugged, long-lasting, QWERTY Android phone
-
Unofficial LineageOS 16 brings Android Pie to the Lenovo K6/K6 Power/K6 Note and Tab 4 8 Plus
-
Top 8 Best Android Wrestling Games – 2019
-
About the recent Atlas / Pixelbook 2 CPU benchmarks: Why I don't buy them (Hint: Android Studio)
-
2019 Android Auto review: more like your phone — for better or worse
-
Cast Your Android's Screen in 2 Seconds Flat
-
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Collabora Brings VR Support to Linux Desktop Environments, Sponsored by Valve
Sponsored by Valve, the xrdesktop project is developed by Collabora and designed to integrate into existing desktop environments like KDE and GNOME, making them running in virtual reality (VR) runtimes. It does that by rendering windows in 3D space, allowing users to manipulate them with VR controllers and headsets. "This integration of xrdesktop into the window managers enables mirroring existing windows into XR and to synthesize desktop input through XR actions. xrdesktop can be run as a dedicated scene application, but it also features an overlay mode, where desktop windows are overlaid over any other running VR application," explains Collabora's Lubosz Sarnecki.
Android Leftovers
