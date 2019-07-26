Android Leftovers
-
This new Android ransomware infects you through SMS messages
-
Protect Yourself Against New Android Ransomware That Pretends to Be Porn
-
Huawei Hopes US to Allow Company to Continue Using Android on Smartphones
-
Smart Axiata unveils mobile data plan for Android consumers
-
Android prepping more RCS APIs for OEMs, not third-party apps
-
Hulu with Live TV is coming to Android TV devices starting next month
-
Motorola's $500 Android One phone is premium enough
-
OPPO Launches Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Open Trial Version for F9 Smartphones
-
Chrome 76 for Android rolling out: Harder to detect Incognito Mode, PWA tweaks, more
-
today's howtos and programming bits
Security Leftovers
KDE and GNOME: Cantor/GSoC, GXml and Development Sprint
Events: SIGGRAPH and Linux Plumbers Conference
