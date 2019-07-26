today's howtos and programming bits
-
Managing the Linux /tmp directory like a boss
-
How to install htop on Ubuntu Linux using apt
-
How To Install and Use Docker on Debian 10 Linux
-
How to Run Angular Apps Using Angular CLI and PM2
-
How to install Steam in Debian 10
-
How to Merge Dictionaries in Python?
In this post, we are describing different ways to merge dictionaries in Python. There is no built-in method to combine them, but we can make some arrangements to do that. The few options that we’ll use are the dictionary’s update method and Python 3.5’s dictionary unpacking operator or also known as **kwargs.
-
How to structure a multi-file C program: Part 2
In Part 1, I laid out the structure for a multi-file C program called MeowMeow that implements a toy codec. I also talked about the Unix philosophy of program design, laying out a number of empty files to start with a good structure from the very beginning. Lastly, I touched on what a Makefile is and what it can do for you. This article picks up where the other one left off and now I'll get to the actual implementation of our silly (but instructional) MeowMeow codec.
The structure of the main.c file for meow/unmeow should be familiar to anyone who's read my article "How to write a good C main function."
-
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #379 (July 30, 2019)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 607 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos and programming bits
Security Leftovers
KDE and GNOME: Cantor/GSoC, GXml and Development Sprint
Events: SIGGRAPH and Linux Plumbers Conference
Recent comments
15 hours 8 min ago
15 hours 9 min ago
16 hours 58 min ago
17 hours 29 min ago
17 hours 35 min ago
18 hours 21 min ago
18 hours 23 min ago
18 hours 27 min ago
18 hours 41 min ago
18 hours 47 min ago