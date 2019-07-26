Deepin OS – First Distro To Bring Cloud Sync Option
The team has developed its own desktop environment based on Qt and also uses KDE plasma’s window manager aka. dde-kwin. Deepin team has also developed 30 native applications for users to make day-to-day tasks easier to complete.
Some of the native deepin applications are — Deepin installer, Deepin file manager, Deepin system monitor, Deepin Store, Deepin screen recorder, Deepin cloud print, and so on… If you ever run out of options, do not forget thousands of open source applications are also available in the store.
The development of Deepin started in 2004 under the name ‘Hiwix’ and it’s been active since then. The distro’s name was changed multiple times but the motto remained the same, provide a stable operating system which is easy to install and use.
The current version Deepin OS 15.11 is based on Debian stable branch. It was released on 19, July 2019 with some great features and many improvements and bug fixes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 601 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos and programming bits
Security Leftovers
KDE and GNOME: Cantor/GSoC, GXml and Development Sprint
Events: SIGGRAPH and Linux Plumbers Conference
Recent comments
15 hours 8 min ago
15 hours 9 min ago
16 hours 58 min ago
17 hours 29 min ago
17 hours 35 min ago
18 hours 21 min ago
18 hours 23 min ago
18 hours 27 min ago
18 hours 41 min ago
18 hours 47 min ago