Chrome 76
-
Stable Channel Update for Desktop
The Chrome team is delighted to announce the promotion of Chrome 76 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac and Linux. This will roll out over the coming days/weeks.
Chrome 76.0.3809.87 contains a number of fixes and improvements -- a list of changes is available in the log. Watch out for upcoming Chrome and Chromium blog posts about new features and big efforts delivered in 76.
-
Chrome 76 Released With Flash Blocked By Default
Google today promoted their Chrome 76 web-browser to stable for all supported platforms, including Linux.
The Chrome 76 release isn't the most exciting update in recent times, but is notable for now no longer auto-loading Flash content when Flash is active/available to the browser. It's another step towards eliminating Flash on the web.
-
Chrome 76 arrives with Flash blocked by default, detecting Incognito mode disabled, and PWA improvements
Google today launched Chrome 76 for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. The release includes Adobe Flash blocked by default, Incognito mode detection disabled, multiple PWA improvements, and more developer features. You can update to the latest version now using Chrome’s built-in updater or download it directly from google.com/chrome.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 604 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos and programming bits
Security Leftovers
KDE and GNOME: Cantor/GSoC, GXml and Development Sprint
Events: SIGGRAPH and Linux Plumbers Conference
Recent comments
15 hours 8 min ago
15 hours 9 min ago
16 hours 58 min ago
17 hours 29 min ago
17 hours 35 min ago
18 hours 21 min ago
18 hours 23 min ago
18 hours 27 min ago
18 hours 41 min ago
18 hours 47 min ago