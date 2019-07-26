Events: SIGGRAPH and Linux Plumbers Conference
-
Intel Uses Its SIGGRAPH "CREATE" Event To Talk Up More Software Advancements
Intel's "CREATE" event is ongoing right now at SIGGRAPH 2019 where they are using it to repeat their goal of seeing a "1,000x advancement in performance" over the years ahead.
This 1,000x performance advancement is being sought after by "deep investments in next-generation hardware architectures" and the software stack, primarily developer tools. We continue to see what they can achieve with software optimizations from their SVT video encoders to all the performance boosts that continue to come about in Clear Linux to their many other software initiatives.
-
Final call for proposals for the containers and checkpoint/restore track at LPC 2019
This is the final call for proposals for the containers and checkpoint/restore track at the Linux Plumbers Conference; the deadline is Friday, August 2. LPC will take place September 9-11 in Lisbon, Portugal.
-
Final reminder: LPC 2019 Networking Track CFP
This is the final call for proposals for the 3 day networking track at the Linux Plumbers Conference; the deadline is Friday, August 2. LPC will take place September 9-11 in Lisbon, Portugal.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 589 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos and programming bits
Security Leftovers
KDE and GNOME: Cantor/GSoC, GXml and Development Sprint
Events: SIGGRAPH and Linux Plumbers Conference
Recent comments
15 hours 8 min ago
15 hours 9 min ago
16 hours 58 min ago
17 hours 29 min ago
17 hours 35 min ago
18 hours 21 min ago
18 hours 23 min ago
18 hours 27 min ago
18 hours 41 min ago
18 hours 47 min ago