KDE and GNOME: Cantor/GSoC, GXml and Development Sprint
Markdown and support of embedded mathematics
At this moment, the version of Discount added to Cantor’s repository had two additional functional fixes on top of the officially released version of this library. First, Discount copies all LaTeX expressions during the processing of markdown syntax to a special string list, which is then used by Cantor to search for LaTeX code. Second, a useful change was to add an ASCII non-text symbol to every math expression. This symbol is used as a search key which greatly reduces the likelihood for a string collision, still theoretically possible, though.
For example, if Discount will find (according Markdown syntax) math expression $\Gamma$, then it will write the additional symbol and the expression iin the output html string will be $
\Gamma$ and Cantor will search exactly this text.
I think, that's all. Maybe this doesn’t look like a complex problem but solving this problem was a task that took the most time and it took me two months to fix it. So, I think the problem and its solution deserved a separate blog post.
GXml and on-the-fly-post-parsing technique
I think this is new, so I’ll describe a new technique used in GXml to parse a large set of nodes in an XML document.
Sprint 4: tons of code reviews, improved web calendar discoverer
After a fairly big push to reimplement the web calendar discoverer code, it landed in Calendar! The new code is a threaded implementation of a web discoverer where we first ping the server to see if the passed URL is an actual file; otherwise, we perform a full CalDAV discovery on the URL.
Credentials are handled automatically — if the server rejects either the file or CalDAV checks due to permission, the user is asked about it.
In addition to that, the Year view is now much optimized and we avoid a big amount of D-Bus traffic by caching the events that appear in the sidebar.
