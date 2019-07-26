Security Leftovers
Update LibreOffice now to thwart silent macro viruses – and here's how pwn those who haven't patched their suite yet
To Add to Self-Driving Car Concerns, Traffic Could Be Hacked
There are definitely many, many concerns still surrounding the idea of autonomous cars used in force in population. There are so many concerns of whether they are as safe as human-driven cars, with constant stories of crashes when people stop paying attention because they let the car take over.
Pop!_OS 18.10 will no longer receive security updates.
Pop!_OS 18.10 has reached End of Life today, meaning it will not be receiving any more updates. In order to ensure that your system remains secure and up to date, you will need to upgrade your OS to version 19.04. Pop!_OS 18.04 users can disregard this message, as they will continue to enjoy that fresh code scent that comes with new updates.
today's howtos and programming bits
Security Leftovers
KDE and GNOME: Cantor/GSoC, GXml and Development Sprint
Events: SIGGRAPH and Linux Plumbers Conference
