today's howtos and programming bits
Installing Kali Linux on VirtualBox
How to Create Ubuntu Live USB in Windows
Network And Packet Analysis Using tcpdump Command With Examples
How To Setup Passwordless SSH Login On Linux
How To Set Or Change The Timezone On Ubuntu
How To Set Or Change The Timezone On CentOS
Compress And Decompress Files With The gzip Command
Using the 3scale toolbox Jenkins Shared Library
Using a single sudo to run multiple && arguments
Update GRUB Bootloader on USB Stick After Installing Debian 10, deepin 15.10, or Ubuntu 19.04
A Simple Guide To tmux Command With Examples
gzip command is used to compress files in linux systems. Each single file is compressed into a single file. The compressed file consists of a GNU zip header and deflated data. By default original file will be replaced by the compressed file ending with extension (.gz).
To decompress a file you can use gunzip command and your original file will be back.
Bash while Loop With Examples
There are three types of loops in bash programming. while loop is one of them. while loop is entry restricted loop. It means the condition is checked before executing while loop. While loop is also capable to do all the work as for loop can do.
Bash if..then..else Statement With Examples
In a programming language, conditionals let you decide whether to perform an action or not, this decision is taken by evaluating an expression.
Python mind-teaser: Make the function return True
Provide such an input that if 1 is added to it, it is the instance of the same object but if 2 is added it is not.
Bash aliases you can’t live without
A Bash alias is a method of supplementing or overriding Bash commands with new ones. Bash aliases make it easy for users to customize their experience in a POSIX terminal. They are often defined in $HOME/.bashrc or $HOME/bash_aliases (which must be loaded by $HOME/.bashrc).
Most distributions add at least some popular aliases in the default .bashrc file of any new user account.
