Shows: LINUX Unplugged, mintCast and Talk Python
What Modern Linux Looks Like | LINUX Unplugged 312
Manjaro takes significant steps to stand out, and the shared problem major distributions are trying to solve, and why it will shape the future of Linux.
Plus macOS apps on Linux, and our first impressions of the Raspberry Pi 4.
Special Guests: Alex Kretzschmar, Drew DeVore, Martin Wimpress, Neal Gompa, and Philip Muller.
mintCast 314 – Moss Interview
First up, in our Wanderings, I migrate my NAS to a much smaller case, Bo has been certifying, Moss is playing with a new laptop, Josh has also been playing around with a new laptop, and Joe guest hosts on Electric City Nerds!
Talk Python to Me: #223 Fun and Easy 2D Games with Python
Have you tried to teach programming to beginners? Python is becoming a top choice for the language, but you still have to have them work with the language and understand core concepts like loops, variables, classes, and more. It turns out, video game programming, when kept simple, can be great for this. Need to repeat items in a scene? There's a natural situation to introduce loops. Move an item around? Maybe make a function to redraw it at a location.
