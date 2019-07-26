today's leftovers
-
Open firmware and more news from July
System76 has been granted a Thunderbolt license, meaning that we can now integrate Thunderbolt compatibility into our open firmware. This is a huge development in the open firmware project, as we can now achieve full functionality of Thunderbolt in our machines once the firmware is implemented.
The open firmware is now functional on the Gazelle when running on Intel graphics. This will not yet be integrated, however, as more work is necessary to get the NVIDIA graphics up and running.
-
System76 Granted A Thunderbolt License To Integrate Into Their Open Firmware
Linux laptop/PC vendor System76 has become a Thunderbolt licensee so that they can officially offer support for it in the Coreboot-based open-source system firmware initiative they are pursuing.
-
Chromebook Linux bug causing reboots when resuming from sleep, though a fix is coming
Being able to run Linux applications on Chromebooks isn't just useful for developers, it can help plug what little remaining app or feature gap prevents you from using the platform. Unfortunately for those that do use it, some folks have been experiencing a problem where their devices spontaneously reboot during sleep if Linux containers are running, and it isn't clear if it will be fixed in time for the next Chrome OS release.
Reports for the issue on the Chromium bug tracker's relevant thread go back as early as Chrome OS 74, though others claim they didn't experience it until 75, with yet more not having any problem until the current Chrome OS 76 betas. Those comments also vary wildly when it comes to which release channel and version combination triggered the behavior first. Many reports of similar issues elsewhere are likely related, though the specifics make it hard to draw a connection. Still, it's a straightforward problem: If a Linux application has been run on the device in the current session, once it goes to sleep, it will reboot upon waking rather than resuming as expected. Battery life during sleep also allegedly takes a nosedive as a result of it silently crashing.
-
Proton Re-Based To Wine 4.11, Adds D9VK Direct3D 9, Better CPU Utilization & DXVK 1.3
Valve's Linux developers today released Proton 4.11 as the newest release of their Wine-based software that powers Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux under the Steam client.
Proton 4.11 is a big one with the key change being a re-base from Wine 4.2 to Wine 4.11. This big Wine upgrade brings "more than 3,300 improvements" with now being close to the upstream state of Wine.
-
Valve Sponsored Xrdesktop Lets You View Linux Desktop Environments In VR
There are a number of ways you can view your desktop PC in virtual reality (VR), with apps like Bigscreen Beta or Virtual Desktop. But what if you run Linux software? Today, global consultancy Collabora which specialises in delivering the benefits of Open Source software for commercial use has announced xrdesktop, a project enabling interaction with popular Linux desktop environments, such as GNOME and KDE, in VR.
-
Why leave Wordpress behind for Nikola ?
In my previous post I announced my website's migration from Wordpress to Nikola.
Still, with Wordpress having been my site's engine for so many years, I feel that I owe a few explanations to the community.
In this post I'll enumerate what stands out in my (very good !) experience with Wordpress, plus a few words about zenPhoto and what makes the difference between those two and Nikola.
-
Migrating to a Static Site
I've been writing really nothing on my previous blog, and the whole Wordpress install was too much overkill, besides doing a static website in python sounds way better to a programmer
So, i'm using Pelican and plan to revert back all my customizations that make sense.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 590 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos and programming bits
Security Leftovers
KDE and GNOME: Cantor/GSoC, GXml and Development Sprint
Events: SIGGRAPH and Linux Plumbers Conference
Recent comments
15 hours 8 min ago
15 hours 9 min ago
16 hours 58 min ago
17 hours 29 min ago
17 hours 35 min ago
18 hours 21 min ago
18 hours 23 min ago
18 hours 27 min ago
18 hours 41 min ago
18 hours 47 min ago