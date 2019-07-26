Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 31st of July 2019 10:11:22 AM Filed under
Misc
  • Open firmware and more news from July

    System76 has been granted a Thunderbolt license, meaning that we can now integrate Thunderbolt compatibility into our open firmware. This is a huge development in the open firmware project, as we can now achieve full functionality of Thunderbolt in our machines once the firmware is implemented.
    The open firmware is now functional on the Gazelle when running on Intel graphics. This will not yet be integrated, however, as more work is necessary to get the NVIDIA graphics up and running.

  • System76 Granted A Thunderbolt License To Integrate Into Their Open Firmware

    Linux laptop/PC vendor System76 has become a Thunderbolt licensee so that they can officially offer support for it in the Coreboot-based open-source system firmware initiative they are pursuing.

  • Chromebook Linux bug causing reboots when resuming from sleep, though a fix is coming

    Being able to run Linux applications on Chromebooks isn't just useful for developers, it can help plug what little remaining app or feature gap prevents you from using the platform. Unfortunately for those that do use it, some folks have been experiencing a problem where their devices spontaneously reboot during sleep if Linux containers are running, and it isn't clear if it will be fixed in time for the next Chrome OS release.

    Reports for the issue on the Chromium bug tracker's relevant thread go back as early as Chrome OS 74, though others claim they didn't experience it until 75, with yet more not having any problem until the current Chrome OS 76 betas. Those comments also vary wildly when it comes to which release channel and version combination triggered the behavior first. Many reports of similar issues elsewhere are likely related, though the specifics make it hard to draw a connection. Still, it's a straightforward problem: If a Linux application has been run on the device in the current session, once it goes to sleep, it will reboot upon waking rather than resuming as expected. Battery life during sleep also allegedly takes a nosedive as a result of it silently crashing.

  • Proton Re-Based To Wine 4.11, Adds D9VK Direct3D 9, Better CPU Utilization & DXVK 1.3

    Valve's Linux developers today released Proton 4.11 as the newest release of their Wine-based software that powers Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux under the Steam client.

    Proton 4.11 is a big one with the key change being a re-base from Wine 4.2 to Wine 4.11. This big Wine upgrade brings "more than 3,300 improvements" with now being close to the upstream state of Wine.

  • Valve Sponsored Xrdesktop Lets You View Linux Desktop Environments In VR

    There are a number of ways you can view your desktop PC in virtual reality (VR), with apps like Bigscreen Beta or Virtual Desktop. But what if you run Linux software? Today, global consultancy Collabora which specialises in delivering the benefits of Open Source software for commercial use has announced xrdesktop, a project enabling interaction with popular Linux desktop environments, such as GNOME and KDE, in VR.

  • Why leave Wordpress behind for Nikola ?

    In my previous post I announced my website's migration from Wordpress to Nikola.

    Still, with Wordpress having been my site's engine for so many years, I feel that I owe a few explanations to the community.

    In this post I'll enumerate what stands out in my (very good !) experience with Wordpress, plus a few words about zenPhoto and what makes the difference between those two and Nikola.

  • Migrating to a Static Site

    I've been writing really nothing on my previous blog, and the whole Wordpress install was too much overkill, besides doing a static website in python sounds way better to a programmer Wink

    So, i'm using Pelican and plan to revert back all my customizations that make sense.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos and programming bits

Security Leftovers

KDE and GNOME: Cantor/GSoC, GXml and Development Sprint

  • Markdown and support of embedded mathematics

    At this moment, the version of Discount added to Cantor’s repository had two additional functional fixes on top of the officially released version of this library. First, Discount copies all LaTeX expressions during the processing of markdown syntax to a special string list, which is then used by Cantor to search for LaTeX code. Second, a useful change was to add an ASCII non-text symbol to every math expression. This symbol is used as a search key which greatly reduces the likelihood for a string collision, still theoretically possible, though. For example, if Discount will find (according Markdown syntax) math expression $\Gamma$, then it will write the additional symbol and the expression iin the output html string will be $\Gamma$ and Cantor will search exactly this text. I think, that's all. Maybe this doesn’t look like a complex problem but solving this problem was a task that took the most time and it took me two months to fix it. So, I think the problem and its solution deserved a separate blog post.

  • GXml and on-the-fly-post-parsing technique

    I think this is new, so I’ll describe a new technique used in GXml to parse a large set of nodes in an XML document.

  • Sprint 4: tons of code reviews, improved web calendar discoverer

    After a fairly big push to reimplement the web calendar discoverer code, it landed in Calendar! The new code is a threaded implementation of a web discoverer where we first ping the server to see if the passed URL is an actual file; otherwise, we perform a full CalDAV discovery on the URL. Credentials are handled automatically — if the server rejects either the file or CalDAV checks due to permission, the user is asked about it. In addition to that, the Year view is now much optimized and we avoid a big amount of D-Bus traffic by caching the events that appear in the sidebar.

Events: SIGGRAPH and Linux Plumbers Conference

  • Intel Uses Its SIGGRAPH "CREATE" Event To Talk Up More Software Advancements

    Intel's "CREATE" event is ongoing right now at SIGGRAPH 2019 where they are using it to repeat their goal of seeing a "1,000x advancement in performance" over the years ahead. This 1,000x performance advancement is being sought after by "deep investments in next-generation hardware architectures" and the software stack, primarily developer tools. We continue to see what they can achieve with software optimizations from their SVT video encoders to all the performance boosts that continue to come about in Clear Linux to their many other software initiatives.

  • Final call for proposals for the containers and checkpoint/restore track at LPC 2019

    This is the final call for proposals for the containers and checkpoint/restore track at the Linux Plumbers Conference; the deadline is Friday, August 2. LPC will take place September 9-11 in Lisbon, Portugal.

  • Final reminder: LPC 2019 Networking Track CFP

    This is the final call for proposals for the 3 day networking track at the Linux Plumbers Conference; the deadline is Friday, August 2. LPC will take place September 9-11 in Lisbon, Portugal.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6