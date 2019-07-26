Gaming: xrdesktop, Steam Play Proton, The Humble Crusader Kings II Bundle and More
-
xrdesktop, a new Valve-funded open source project to bring Linux desktops into VR
Valve seem to be pushing Linux support even harder now, with the announcement of the open source xrdesktop project from Collabora.
This new project, funded thanks to Valve, enables interactions with traditional desktop environments, such as GNOME and KDE in Virtual Reality. With xrdesktop, Linux window managers will be aware of VR and be able to use VR runtimes to render your desktop windows in a 3D space. It also gives you the ability to manipulate them with VR controllers, which sounds pretty fun.
-
Steam Play Proton 4.11 released, a pretty huge release pulling in D9VK and a replacement for esync
Valve have announced the release of Steam Play Proton 4.11, this is a pretty exciting one and it's pretty huge overall.
Firstly, it was re-based on top of Wine 4.11. So it brings thousands of improvements over, considering that's quite a version bump. Additionally, 154 patches from Proton were upstreamed directly to Wine!
The next exciting bit is that Valve are now funding D9VK (and have been since June according to developer Joshua Ashton), along with shipping it in Proton as part of this update. This Vulkan-based Direct3D 9 renderer is still experimental, so it's not enabled by default as you need to use the "PROTON_USE_D9VK" setting.
-
The Humble Crusader Kings II Bundle seems like an amazing deal for strategy game fans
Humble Bundle are back and they've provided a pretty good one this time, with the Humble Crusader Kings II Bundle. If you enjoy strategy games, this is a seriously good deal not to miss out on!
-
Valve's new "ACO" Mesa shader compiler for AMD GPUs now has vertex shader support
For our third bit of Valve news today, they also recently announced that their Mesa shader compiler "ACO" had a bit of an upgrade recently as well.
-
Unity 2019.2 released with lots of new features, improvements and fixes
Further pushing what game developers are able to make, Unity 2019.2 is now officially available with plenty of new features, improvements and bug fixes.
[...]
There's also various improvements to their OpenGL and Vulkan API implementations. For OpenGL, it can now use the SRP batcher. For Vulkan, it now supports all GPU formats for RenderTexture, multiple Vulkan crashes were solved, fixes to dynamic resolution when using Vulkan, multiple Vulkan XR fixes and so on. Curiously, Unity will now force NVIDIA drivers on Linux to turn off VSync.
-
Space colony sim "Oxygen Not Included" from Klei Entertainment has left Early Access
Probably some of the finest work yet from Klei Entertainment, the space colony sim Oxygen Not Included has now left Early Access.
[...]
This isn't just Klei pushing out what was there as released, it comes along with a big update to the game too. There's a bunch of new buildings including an Ethanol Distiller, Airborne Critter Bait, Wood Burner, Duplicant Motion Sensor and more. Two new critters are included with the Pokeshell and Pip, five new plants, new animations, new types of asteroids to colonize, new foods, new biomes and…the list goes on. They've clearly put a huge amount of work into this release.
-
Waves 2: Notorious, an absolutely mad twin-stick shooter arrives on Linux
As a follow-up to 2011's Waves, Waves 2: Notorious has arrived on Linux as part of the 0.73 Early Access update on Steam. Originally entering Early Access in late 2015 it has continued to see big updates and the developer, Rob Hale (aka Squid In A Box Ltd), is planning a full release in Q2 next year. Note: Key provided by the developer.
So what is it? Waves 2: Notorious puts you in the shoes of a Hacker or "Runner", tasked with infiltrating computer networks in a cyberpunk-styled version of cyberspace. Here you must protect yourself against the attacks of the AI "Administrator", while uploading viruses and downloading corporate secrets in an attempt to build your notoriety.
-
Lovecraftian horror RPG "Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones" announced for release in September
Cultic Games and 1C Entertainment have today announced the Lovecraftian horror RPG, Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, will be releasing with Linux support on September 26th.
[...]
-
Previously a Humble Original, A Short Hike: The Extra Mile has released with Linux support
This newly updated and released game adds in Linux support as part of an expanded game overall. The developer said a bunch of ideas couldn't quite fit into the original release, so here we are. It includes new characters to meet, fishing, a better water shader, a new accessibility feature to change the pixel scaling and so on.
[...]
You can find A Short Hike: The Extra Mile on Steam and itch.io. Seems like a really sweet experience if you're after something a little more chilled-out.
-
