Drawing is a Promising ‘Microsoft Paint’ Alternative for Linux
Looking for a program like Microsoft Paint but for the Linux desktop? Check out the aptly named ‘Drawing‘, a new GTK app that ably fills the gap.
This simple image editor for Linux desktops is made in the mould of the Microsoft Paint. That mean it isn’t trying to out-do The GIMP, pitch itself as an alternative to Photoshop, or pick up where Pinta left off.
What Drawing can’t do is almost as important as what it can do; that’s to say, it’s a simply designed app designed for simple use-cases.
Think meme making, screenshot annotations, wobbly sketched moustaches on selfies, and that sort of thing.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 611 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Server: 'Cloud', virtualisation and IBM/Red Hat
Proprietary: Microsoft, Apple and Google
Devices: Orange Pi Zero, Avalue, RTL-SDR
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 15 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
3 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 31 min ago
3 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 43 min ago
3 hours 45 min ago
4 hours 40 min ago
4 hours 49 min ago