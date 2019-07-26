Daniel Pocock: Mollamby, Conflicts of Interest vs Privacy
As the Mollamby affair has emerged, some people have rushed to defend the privacy of Chris Lamb and Molly de Blanc or dismissed it as mere innuendo without understanding the ethical issues.
What is the difference between innuendo and incrimination? Evidence.
Privacy is a valid consideration, but it is not the only one. I delayed publishing my own blog about the subject while weighing the privacy implications against the ethical issues.
Let's consider some of the evidence backing up the facts about Mollamby. Parts of the evidence have been redacted for the privacy of third parties but the material presented here accurately reflects the situation.
[...]
Notice that de Blanc does not mention her conflict of interest (romantic relationship with the DPL, Chris Lamb) in that email. Lamb never mentioned it either. Neither of them recused themselves. I was travelling that weekend and couldn't make time to join a hastily organized meeting. As boyfriend and girlfriend, they had a meeting without the rest of the Debian GSoC admin team. When the boyfriend is also the leader of the project and when the girlfriend's conduct is in question, is it any surprise that another volunteer is blamed and the girlfriend takes over the team?
That email is the smoking gun: two people at the very top of the free software ecosystem (Debian and OSI) using a volunteer as a scapegoat for mistakes one of them had been party to.
This farce is further compounded by the fact the original complaint was about conflicts of interest.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 545 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Xfce 4.14pre3 released!
The final pre-release before Xfce 4.14 stable is out since two days ago so here goes a quick look at the most notable bugfixes. While this release was optional, we decided to give ourselves a little more time for bugfixes and translation updates to flow in, which results in sticking to the original plan of releasing 4.14 in mid-August. Also: Xfce 4.14 Should Finally Be Out By Mid-August - Final Testing Now With "Pre3"
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Debian: Developers' Updates and Sparky News
Recent comments
22 min 25 sec ago
44 min 20 sec ago
46 min 23 sec ago
51 min 29 sec ago
16 hours 32 min ago
17 hours 23 min ago
17 hours 28 min ago
17 hours 36 min ago
17 hours 48 min ago
17 hours 54 min ago