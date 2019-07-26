Xfce 4.14pre3 released! The final pre-release before Xfce 4.14 stable is out since two days ago so here goes a quick look at the most notable bugfixes. While this release was optional, we decided to give ourselves a little more time for bugfixes and translation updates to flow in, which results in sticking to the original plan of releasing 4.14 in mid-August. Also: Xfce 4.14 Should Finally Be Out By Mid-August - Final Testing Now With "Pre3"

Programming Leftovers PyPI now supports uploading via API token We're further increasing the security of the Python Package Index with another new beta feature: scoped API tokens for package upload. This is thanks to a grant from the Open Technology Fund, coordinated by the Packaging Working Group of the Python Software Foundation. Over the last few months, we've added two-factor authentication (2FA) login security methods. We added Time-based One-Time Password (TOTP) support in late May and physical security device support in mid-June. Now, over 1600 users have started using physical security devices or TOTP applications to better secure their accounts. And over the past week, over 7.8% of logins to PyPI.org have been protected by 2FA, up from 3% in the month of June.

Jupyter, PyCharm and Pizza 31.07.19 15:00 Hi there! Have you tried Jupyter Notebooks integration in PyCharm 2019.2? Not yet? Then let me show you what it looks like! In this blog post, we’re going to explore some data using PyCharm and its Jupyter Notebook integration. First, of course, we’ll need said data. Whenever I need a new dataset to play with, I typically head to Kaggle where I’m sure to find something interesting to toy with. This time a dataset called “Pizza Restaurants and the Pizza They Sell” caught my attention. Who doesn’t love pizza? Let’s analyze these pizza restaurants and try to learn a thing or two from it.

Failure is a feature in blameless DevOps DevOps is just another term for value stream development. What does value stream mean? Value is what arises during our interactions with customers and stakeholders. Once we get into value stream development, we quickly realize that value is not an entity. Value constantly changes. Value is a process. Value is a flow. Hence the term stream. Value is only value if it's a stream. And this streaming of value is what we call continuous integration (CI).

How to Read and Write JSON Files using Python and Pandas In this post we will learn how to read and write JSON files using Python. In the first, part we are going to use the Python package json to create a JSON file and write a JSON file. In the next part we are going to use Pandas json method to load JSON files into Pandas dataframe. Here, we will learn how to read from a JSON file locally and from an URL as well as how to read a nested JSON file using Pandas. Finally, as a bonus, we will also learn how to manipulate data in Pandas dataframes, rename columns, and plot the data using Seaborn.

First Steps With PySpark and Big Data Processing It’s becoming more common to face situations where the amount of data is simply too big to handle on a single machine. Luckily, technologies such as Apache Spark, Hadoop, and others have been developed to solve this exact problem. The power of those systems can be tapped into directly from Python using PySpark! Efficiently handling datasets of gigabytes and more is well within the reach of any Python developer, whether you’re a data scientist, a web developer, or anything in between.

Tryton Newsletter August 2019 The Tryton development has resumed now its cruising pace. There are a lot of changes to improve the user experiences. A new major feature, the secondary unit, has landed in the form of four new modules. Thanks to the Open Source program of KeyCDN, our website and forum are now speeded up by delivering static content at global scale. We have also pushed our downloads on the KeyCDN, so we encourage you to use downloads-cdn.tryton.org instead of downloads.tryton.org (Thank you for checking your automated scripts which are looking up for new releases).

