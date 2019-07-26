Events: Linux Application Summit, Ubucon Europe, foss-north, DebCamp/DebConf and Agile On The Beach
The Linux Application Summit is coming to Barcelona in November
LAS 2019 will be held in Barcelona, Spain from November 12th to November 15th. Our Call for Participation opens on July 31st, and will run until August 18th.
LAS is a conference focused on building an application market. Through LAS, the GNOME and KDE communities intend to help build an ecosystem that will encourage the creation of quality applications, seek ways of compensating application developers, and foster a thriving market for the Linux operating system. We are excited about combining our efforts in app development for Linux and we aim to take on an active role leading the way into the future.
Ubucon Europe 2019: Call for Papers – deadline extended!
Yesterday was crazy in the submissions inbox, and first of all, we want to thank all the last minute submitters!
Even though some of you reached out organization members and asked for a deadline extension, and, after a very long meeting and some thinking we decided to do it!
foss-north call for papers
The summer is flying by and it is already August. The call for papers for foss-north IoT and Security Day is still open for a few more days, so make sure to get your talk in. We are looking for talks touching on connected embedded devices and how to do them securely.
Thomas Goirand: My work during DebCamp / DebConf
Unfortunately, Horizon, the OpenStack dashboard, is currently still broken in Debian Sid. Indeed, since Django 1.11, the login() function in views.py has been deprecated in the favor of a LoginView class. And in Django 2.2, the support for the function has been removed. As a consequence, since the 9th of July, when Django 2.2 was uploaded, Horizon’s openstack_auth/views.py is boken. Upstream says they are targeting Django 2.2 for next February. That’s a way too late. Hopefully, someone will be able to fix this situation with me (it’s probably a bit too much for Django my skills). Once this is fixed, I’ll be able to work on all the Horizon plugins which are still in Experimental. Note that I already fixed all of Horizon’s reverse dependencies in Sid, but some of the patches need to be upstreamed.
Agile On The Beach: my first time
2019 edition of Agile On The Beach was the 9th one. The event has gain a good reputation among agilists for being a good mix of great content and relaxed atmosphere in a beautiful environment. This is not surprising for somebody coming from the Open Source space but is not a so common combination within the lean/agile/CD world.
I bought the tickets and reserved the accommodation on time (months before the event). As you know, I started in MBition in June. My employer was kind enough to make it easy for me to attend. So on July 10th I headed to Falmouth, Cornwall, UK to participate in Agile On The Beach during the following two days, coming back to Málaga on Saturday July 13th.
