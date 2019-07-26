Kernel: Intel Drivers, LWN Articles and Steam Proposes Linux Kernel Changes to Improve Multi-Threaded Games
Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Begins Preparing For Multi-GPU Support
Up until now the Intel Linux graphics driver hasn't had to worry about supporting multiple devices concurrently since, well, it hasn't been a possibility. But with the first Intel Xe discrete GPU hardware expected to arrive next year, the "i915" kernel driver has begun seeing restructuring work to support multi-GPU setups, or what most commonly will be Intel integrated graphics paired with a discrete Xe GPU.
For at least the first generation or two of Xe Graphics, the long-standing Intel "i915" Direct Rendering Manager driver will be used. This i915 DRM driver has been seeing changes over the past year to work towards the Xe support from introducing the concept of device local memory to other bits in prepping it for discrete GPU support. The latest in our close monitoring of Intel's patch activity is work on supporting multiple adapters with the driver concurrently.
Kernel analysis with bpftrace
At the 2019 Linux Storage, Filesystem, and Memory-Management Summit (LSFMM) I gave a keynote on BPF observability that included a kernel issue I had debugged on Netflix production servers using bpftrace. In this article I'll provide a crash course on bpftrace for kernel developers—to help them more easily analyze their code.
I was recently discussing tcp_sendmsg() with another developer who was concerned about large message sizes (such as 100 megabytes) causing failures. 100 MB?? I doubt Netflix is sending messages anywhere near that large in production.
5.3 Merge window, part 2
At the end of the 5.3 merge window, 12,608 non-merge changesets had been pulled into the mainline repository. Nearly 6,000 of those were pulled after the first-half summary was written. As expected, there was still a lot of material yet to be merged for this development cycle.
Accessing zoned block devices with zonefs
Zoned block devices are quite different than the block devices most people are used to. The concept came from shingled magnetic recording (SMR) devices, which allow much higher density storage, but that extra capacity comes with a price: less flexibility. Zoned devices have regions (zones) that can only be written sequentially; there is no random access for writes to those zones. Linux already supports these devices, and filesystems are adding support as well, but some applications may want a simpler, more straightforward interface; that's what a new filesystem, zonefs, is targeting.
Damien Le Moal posted an RFC patch series for zonefs to the linux-fsdevel mailing list in mid-July. He also spoke about zonefs at the Linux Storage, Filesystem, and Memory-Management Summit (LSFMM) back in May. It is a way for applications to use the POSIX file API, "rather than relying on direct block device file ioctls and read/write". Applications that use log-structured merge-trees (such as RocksDB and LevelDB) will be able to use zoned block devices more easily via zonefs, Le Moal said.
Zoned block devices typically have both conventional zones—those that allow normal random-access reads and writes—and sequential zones, which only allow writing to the end of the zone. Sequential zones each have a write pointer stored by the device that indicates where the next write operation will be done for that zone. Zonefs simply exposes the zones as files in its filesystem.
Steam Proposes Linux Kernel Changes To Improve Multi-Threaded Games
Steam announced this week that it released the first build of Proton 4.11, which is based on WINE 4.11, the Linux utility that allows thousands of Windows games to run on Linux. The new version includes many bug fixes, as well as a new Vulkan-based implementation of Direct3D 9. Additionally, the new release includes functionality that could reduce the CPU overhead for multi-threaded games if Linux kernel developers adopt Steam's proposed changes to the kernel.
3.5-inch SBC runs Linux or Android on i.MX8M
Ibase unveiled a 3.5-inch “IBR210” SBC that runs Yocto v2.5 Linux or Android 9 on a dual- or quad -A53 i.MX8M SoC with up to 3GB soldered LPDDR4 and 64GB eMMC plus 4K-ready HDMI 2.0, MIPI, LVDS, GbE, USB 3.0, M.2, and mini-PCIe. Ibase announced a 3.5-inch SBC built around NXP’s up to 1.5GHz i.MX8M SoC. The IBR210 is designed for “multiple signage” displays at airports, train and bus stations, and shopping malls, as well as HMI passenger information applications. There’s a wide standard operating range of 0 to 70°C, as well as an optional -40 to 85°C SKU.
Games: VICCP, Brigador, Wind Runners, Total War: THREE KINGDOMS, Blessed Surface, Pegasus Frontend, Boxtron, Don't Starve Together
Arm expands Pelion IoT platform
Arm released a “Pelion Connectivity Management 2.0” platform for mobile network operators with a new automation engine to scale IoT with real-time triggers and eSIM provisioning. When Arm announced its Pelion IoT Platform last August as a SaaS IoT device management service built around Arm Mbed Cloud, one of the major components was a “connectivity management” wireless gateway stack based on technology it acquired when buying out Stream Technologies. Since then, the stack emerged as a service called Pelion Connectivity Management aimed at mobile network operators (MNOs) that offer managed gateway services for wireless technologies such as cellular, LoRa, NB-IoT, and satellite. Today, Arm announced version 2.0, adding a new automation engine for greater scalability.
What Happens When The US Government Tries To Take On The Open Source Community?
The most important aspect of this latest move by GitHub is that open source projects are unaffected, and that even those who are hit by the bans can get around them by moving from private to public repositories. Friedman rightly points out that as a company based in the US, GitHub doesn't have much scope for ignoring US laws. However, this incident does raise some important questions. For example, what happens if the US government decides that it wants to prevent programmers in certain countries from accessing open source repositories on GitHub as well? That would go against a fundamental aspect of free software, which is that it can be used by anyone, for anything -- including for bad stuff. This question has already come up before, when President Trump issued the executive order "Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain", a thinly-disguised attack on the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. As a result of the order, Google blocked Huawei's access to updates of Android. Some Chinese users were worried they were about to lose access to GitHub, which is just as crucial for software development in China as elsewhere. GitHub said that wasn't the case, but it's not hard to imagine the Trump administration putting pressure on GitHub's owner, Microsoft, to toe the line at some point in the future.
